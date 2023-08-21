Independiente Medellín is the new leader of the BetPlay League, after beating Alianza Petrolera 2 to 1, with two scores to frame by Edwuin Cetré and Luis Manuel Orejuela.

Medellín is improving in his style of play. In the 17th minute they disallowed a goal, a free kick by Cetré, which he finally hit into León’s hand. Edwuin’s revenge came at minute 24, with a powerful left-footed shot from outside the area, scoring a great goal.

The scoring show would continue. Luis Manuel Orejuela scored one of the best goals of 2023, with a pass from Loaiza to the wing, self-empowerment by scoring an ‘eight’ for Franco, went hand in hand with Grazziani and scored the second.

The DIM climbed to the lead while waiting for what Bucaramanga and Águilas Doradas do, which will be played this Monday at the Alfonso López. Whoever wins will come out on top.

For its part, Atlético Nacional sank Huila and sent it to the last place in the relegation table, defeating it 0-1 in Neiva. The Law of the Ex applied in this match: Nelson Deossa scored the goal of the green victory.

Photo: See also League: the plunder of points begins for a quota in the semifinals Atlético Huila Twitter

The date began on Saturday with Pereira’s 3-0 victory against Jaguares, in which Uruguayan Adrián Balboa scored twice. Later, Unión Magdalena was unable to sustain a 2-0 lead, with one more player, and Santa Fe took a point from Santa Marta.

In Techo there was a controversial match between La Equidad and Junior, which ended in a goalless tie. The linesman Elkin Echavarría was attacked from the stands occupied by the visiting fans. The center-back Diego Ulloa and the VAR disallowed a goal for the local due to a previous hand.

Results of the sixth date of the League

Pereira 3-0 Jaguars

Union Magdalena 2-2 Santa Fe

Equity 0-0 Junior

Pasto 1-1 Boyaca Chico

Medellin 2-1 Petroleum Alliance

Huíla 0-1 National

Bucaramanga vs. Golden Eagles (Monday, 4 p.m., Win)

Millionaires vs. Once Caldas (Monday, 7 p.m., Win+)

Envigado vs. America (postponed)

Cali vs. Lima (postponed)

League standings

League position table after Sunday’s games. The 0-0 between Equidad and Junior is included, which is also reported by Dimayor on his page. pic.twitter.com/6tboolDWlo – José Orlando Ascencio (@josasc) August 21, 2023

SPORTS

With Soccerred

More sports news