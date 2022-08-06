The sixth date of the League started this Friday with the tie between Medellín and La Equidad and the victory of Patriotas against Cortuluá, which gives them a break in the fight not to descend.

At the Atanasio Girardot stadium, DIM tied 1-1 against La Equidad, in a game that was played in the middle of a heavy downpour and that had to be interrupted in the second half by an electrical storm.

At minute 8, Miguel Monsalve He opened the scoring after receiving a pass from Diber Cambindo from the left sector. The young Medellín player scored his second goal as a professional, the first at Atanasio and the first for the League.

In the complementary stage, the rain increased and the lightning also increased. He made the referee stop the match at minute 4. After a half hour break, referee Nolberto Ararat decided to resume the match.

The game between Medellín and La Equidad was played in the middle of the rain.

After the break, La Equidad came out to attack with greater determination, while the DIM waited and tried to group themselves better in attack. At minute 10, Pablo Sabbag with a header tied the match. Four minutes later, the La Equidad striker scored the second goal, but his shot went wide.

Patriots obtained a key victory in the fight not to descend

in Tunisia, Patriotas overwhelmed Cortuluá in the first stage and, with the 3-0 at the La Independencia stadium, they cut ground in the relegation table, although, if the League ended today, they would return to the second division.

The people of Boyacá still do not have their coach, José ‘Cheché’ Hernández, who is recovering from a health problem in Bogotá.

However, Patriotas played their best game of the semester, which they began to solve after six minutes, with a goal from Iván Rivas.

Then, at minute 22, José Luis Moreno scored the second goal, after a brilliant individual play by José Ramírez, who made an eight with a cue before launching the center. At 35, José Eduardo Andrade scored the third goal.

League standings

