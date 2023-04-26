This is how the League goes: Medellín gets into the fight, table of positions

Independent Medellin He arrived with great enthusiasm at the Plazas Alcid de Neiva stadium where he faced Atlético Huila on date 16 of the BetPlay League 2023-I, but those led by David González had a fairly intense game that ended with a 2-3 for the powerful.

Leonardo Escorcia finished off with his right foot from outside the area from below, next to the left post and Luis Erney Vásquez could not do anything to prevent the goal.

That goal made Medellín wake up and after several attacks, the prize came around minute 27 where the scorer Diber Cambindo scored 1-1.

The tie motivated DIM and before the first half they were winners: Felipe Pardo took advantage of a great pass from the youth, Miguel Monsalve for the experienced striker to score 2-1 in Neiva.

In the 52nd minute, the great figure of Huila was Leonardo Escorcia, who scored a double in his personal account after an impeccable free kick that finished off below the left post of the DIM goalkeeper, who could not do anything to avoid the 2-2 of the opitas .

When everything seemed that the game was not going to go beyond a two-goal tie, Medellín appeared with a still ball charged by Andrés Ricaurte, who put the ball on the head of Víctor Moreno, who scored at 90+2 the agonizing goal that It ended up being the triumph of the powerful.

Deportivo Pasto and La Equidad faced each other in a very important duel on date 16 of the BetPlay League 2023-I, where both teams arrived in need of a victory to continue with their aspirations to qualify among the top eight. In the end, the two drew 1-1 with the underwriters failing to hold their lead.

Table of positions of the League after the games on Tuesday and with the adjustment of the score of the game Once Caldas vs. Alianza Petrolera (0-3, due to the acts of violence by the once brava bar). pic.twitter.com/j4MmcTBDDw – José Orlando Ascencio (@josasc) April 26, 2023

