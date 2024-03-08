La Equidad, having a good sporting moment, dealt another blow in the BetPlay 2024-I League and this time it was against the Deportivo Cali which still does not find stable performance. The insurers ended up winning 2-0 to continue at the top of the standings.

The game didn't start so badly for Cali, who tried to put pressure on the Bogota team, but the defense was solid and the visiting team couldn't hit the scoreboard first.

For its part, La Equidad also began to reach Cali's goal more steadily and in the 21st minute scored the first goal through José Lloreda, who managed to finish under goalkeeper Alejandro Rodríguez and thus finish an effective counterattack.

That score destabilized Cali and three minutes later, La Equidad struck again, but this time it was thanks to a shot by Juan Ceballos, who sent it to the center of Rodríguez's goal.

For the complement, the match continued directed towards Alexis García's team, who managed the timing of the game better, while Cali sought to attack based everything on possession, but did not have a clear chance against Washington Ortega.

In the final minutes Cali was the one that insisted the most, in which they wanted to tie in various ways, with the aerial game being the main threat, but it was not enough to find that desired discount that would excite them.

In the end, the match ended in favor of La Equidad and this victory leaves them partially leaders with 23 points, while Cali was eighth with 14 points, a result that could leave them out of the eight when this day number 11 ends.

For its part, Junior achieved a great victory by defeating Águilas as a visitor, 0-2, with two goals from the attacker Carlos Bacca.

Results

Eagles 0-2 Junior

La Equidad 2-0 Cali

Positions

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL