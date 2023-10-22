You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Junior vs. Once Caldas
Óscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency
Junior vs. Once Caldas
Once Caldas lost in Barranquilla and is still at risk of being relegated to B.
Junior from Barranquilla took advantage of the stumbles of all its direct rivals in the fight to get into the top eight of the 2023-II League, by defeating Once Caldas 1-0 this Saturday at the Roberto Meléndez stadium.
The Barranquilleros will finish the day in the classification zone, no matter what happens in the rest of the day, which will be completed between Sunday and Monday, and they took advantage of Santa Fe’s defeats (2-3 in the classic against Millonarios ), Deportivo Cali (3-0 against Envigado) and Deportivo Pasto (1-0 against Jaguares).
Junior’s victory came thanks to an own goal by Andrés Felipe Correa, in the 34th minute, who ended up putting the ball in his goal when trying to clear a ball in his own area.
Once Caldas, for its part, lost the last opportunity to fight for classification and sealed its ninth consecutive elimination, in addition to still being at risk of relegation with defeat. However, it could be completely saved this Monday, if Huila does not beat América in Cali.
The one that was condemned to relegation was Unión Magdalena, which lost at home 1-2 against Atlético Bucaramanga and said goodbye to the first category again. It is the fourth time it has fallen to B.
Results of date 18 of the League
Envigado 3-0 Cali
Jaguares 1-0 Pasto
La Equidad 1-1 Golden Eagles
Santa Fe 2-3 Millionaires
Union Magdalena 1-2 Bucaramanga
Junior 1-0 Once Caldas
The rest of the date
Sunday
Boyacá Chicó vs. National (4 pm)
Medellin vs. Pereira (6:10 pm)
Oil Alliance vs. Tolima (8:20 pm)
Monday
America vs. Huila (8 pm)
League standings
