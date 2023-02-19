This is how the League goes: Junior, in crisis; America at the tip

Date 5 of the League is played and the pointer is cali america, who defeated Medellín as a visitor 1-0 this Saturday at the Atanasio Girardot.

A game that had no way to resolve it ended with visitor joy in added time when in a collective play, América hit the DIM submerged in a sports crisis and that the fans demand more from them because of the history they have and their status as runner-up. An Adrián Ramos who returned to the courts assisted Luis Sánchez who turned and finished off deep.

In Bogotá, Millonarios beat Jaguares 2-1 with two goals from the youngster Oscar Cortes. It is the second victory of the blue team in the championship.

Atlético Junior fell against Deportivo Pasto this Saturday and reached 11 dates without winning in Colombian soccer. The goal was the work of Edward Lopez, by way of penalty. A triumph that installed them in the eight.

When regulation time was up, Johan Campaña was stamped on in the area and a penalty was awarded. The offender was Andrey Estupiñán. Viera, who had come out on top several times, couldn’t avoid Edward López’s goal. Unassailable kick that entered through the angle of the goalkeeper’s left hand.

Results

Huíla 0-0 Tolima

Envigado 0-0 Alliance

Medellin 0-1 America

Millionaires 2-1 Jaguars

Grass 0-0 Junior

Sunday

Pereira vs. Caldas (2 pm)

Equity vs. Santa Fe (4:10 p.m.)

Union vs. Boy (6:20 pm)

Bucaramanga vs. National (7:30 p.m.)

Monday

Cali vs. Eagles (8:05 p.m.)

positions

Positions Points

america 10

boy 9

eagles 8

Bucaramanga 8

Envigado 7

millionaires 6

grass 6

Equity 5

national 5

Jaguars 5

Tolima 5

Union 5

alliance 4

Pereira 3

junior 3

Cali 2

holy 2 faith

caldas 2

Medellin 2

huila 1

