Sunday, February 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

This is how the League goes: Junior, in crisis; America at the tip

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 19, 2023
in Sports
0
This is how the League goes: Junior, in crisis; America at the tip


close

Junior from Barranquilla

Junior vs. cupcake.

Photo:

ALFONSO SUÃREZ/KRONOS AGENCY

Junior vs. cupcake.

Results and positions of the day.

Date 5 of the League is played and the pointer is cali america, who defeated Medellín as a visitor 1-0 this Saturday at the Atanasio Girardot.

A game that had no way to resolve it ended with visitor joy in added time when in a collective play, América hit the DIM submerged in a sports crisis and that the fans demand more from them because of the history they have and their status as runner-up. An Adrián Ramos who returned to the courts assisted Luis Sánchez who turned and finished off deep.

See also  Millionaires ensured the return of another scorer for 2023

In Bogotá, Millonarios beat Jaguares 2-1 with two goals from the youngster Oscar Cortes. It is the second victory of the blue team in the championship.

Atlético Junior fell against Deportivo Pasto this Saturday and reached 11 dates without winning in Colombian soccer. The goal was the work of Edward Lopez, by way of penalty. A triumph that installed them in the eight.

When regulation time was up, Johan Campaña was stamped on in the area and a penalty was awarded. The offender was Andrey Estupiñán. Viera, who had come out on top several times, couldn’t avoid Edward López’s goal. Unassailable kick that entered through the angle of the goalkeeper’s left hand.

Results

Huíla 0-0 Tolima
Envigado 0-0 Alliance
Medellin 0-1 America
Millionaires 2-1 Jaguars
Grass 0-0 Junior

Sunday
Pereira vs. Caldas (2 pm)
Equity vs. Santa Fe (4:10 p.m.)
Union vs. Boy (6:20 pm)
Bucaramanga vs. National (7:30 p.m.)

Monday
Cali vs. Eagles (8:05 p.m.)

See also  Caprari unleashed: Verona shot in La Spezia, Thiago Motta in trouble

positions

Positions Points
america 10
boy 9
eagles 8
Bucaramanga 8
Envigado 7
millionaires 6
grass 6
Equity 5
national 5
Jaguars 5
Tolima 5
Union 5
alliance 4
Pereira 3
junior 3
Cali 2
holy 2 faith
caldas 2
Medellin 2
huila 1

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#League #Junior #crisis #America #tip

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Mhoni Vidente shares an INFALLIBLE ritual to attract money and abundance

Mhoni Vidente shares an INFALLIBLE ritual to attract money and abundance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result