April 23, 2023
This is how the League goes: Junior and Santa Fe got into the eight, positions

April 23, 2023
This is how the League goes: Junior and Santa Fe got into the eight, positions


Santa Fe

Santa Fe vs. Bucaramanga.

Santa Fe vs. Bucaramanga.

This is how the date 15 of Colombian soccer develops.

The date 15 of Colombian soccer advances whose only leader is Águilas Doradas, which is close to qualifying.

Águilas opened the day with a goalless draw against Deportivo Pasto on Friday. With that point, he secures the lead on this date, although the team wanted to reach the figure of 30.

With a double by Kevin Viveros and a score by Kevin Velasco, Deportivo Cali conceded their second win in a row. Jorge Luis Pinto’s team had just beaten Unión Magdalena (2-1) and now defeated Alianza Petrolera 0-3 and reached 15 points in the Betplay I-2023 League.

Santa Fe roared this Saturday on date 15 of the League. It went from being a meek and inaccurate Santa Fe to a devastating team, and he achieved a victory that ruffles his hair, 3-0 against Bucaramanga, to return to being among the eight.

Junior found the way to victory through the middle distance with Edwin Herrera and beat Jaguares de Córdoba 1-0, in a game on date 15 of the League.

Results

Eagles 0-0 Grass
Equity 2-1 Huila
Alliance 0-3 Cali
Junior 1-0 Jaguars
Santa Fe 3-0 Bucaramanga

positions

SPORTS

