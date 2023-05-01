Junior and América took key steps towards qualifying for the semifinal home runs of the League, after winning very important duels on date 17 of the 2023-I League.

Those led by Hernán Darío Gómez continue to rise in the championship: they beat Millonarios 1-0 and took away an undefeated record of 11 days. Luis Fernando Sandoval scored the only goal of the match.

Millionaires kept nine starters from the start, thinking about the match against América Mineiro in the Copa Sudamericana, to be played on Wednesday. Several of them entered in the second half to try to get the tie, without success.

América thrashed in the Valle del Cauca classic

For its part, América de Cali moved closer to qualifying and reached 28 points, beating Deportivo Cali 5-2 in the 300th edition of the Valle del Cauca classic.

Carlos Darwin Quintero, Andrés Sarmiento, Iago Falque and Cristian Barrios (2) scored the goals for those led by Alexandre Guimaraes. Kevin Velasco scored the goals for Cali, one from a penalty and one from a free kick.

Águilas Doradas, the only one classified

Águilas Doradas, already classified, kept first place in the table despite losing surprisingly against one of the candidates for relegation, Unión Magdalena, on Saturday in Santa Marta (2-1).

Two other greats had obtained important results on Saturday, thinking about the classification: Santa Fe beat Tolima 2-0 and Nacional won the classic against Medellín (1-3), in a match that was marred by the violent events that left two Dead after the encounter.

Results of date 17 of the League

Santa Fe 2-0 Tolima

Union Magdalena 2-1 Pasto

Alianza Petrolera 2-1 Golden Eagles

Medellin 1-3 National

Equity 2-0 Pereira

Junior 1-0 Millionaires

America 5-2 Cali

Boyaca Chico 0-0 Bucaramanga

Envigado vs. Huila (Monday, 3 pm, Win Sports)

Jaguars vs. Once Caldas (Monday, 5:15 p.m., Win Sports)

League standings

Table of positions of the League after the games on Sunday on date 17. I will trill it again with a clarification: Boyacá Chicó wins the position over Alianza Petrolera by goals scored as a visitor: pic.twitter.com/zNKxdR6HV8 – José Orlando Ascencio (@josasc) May 1, 2023

SPORTS

More sports news