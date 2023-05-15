The League burns. There is one day left to finish the phase all against all and not everything is said. There is still a lot at stake, such as defining which teams will be the leaders for the draw —they obtain the ‘invisible point’— and, above all, which teams are left with the three remaining spots to play the home runs. There are 7 in the fight: Santa Fe won and provisionally returned to the group of eight.

At the moment, the fixed qualifiers are Millonarios, Águilas Doradas, Atlético Nacional –they are fighting to be top of the group–, América, which drew 0-0 with Once Caldas and with 32 points will no longer fight to be top, and Alianza Petrolera, which achieved a key victory against Atlético Nacional, 2-1 and secured 30 points.

From there back, it’s quite a battle. Boyacá Chicó, who drew a 1-1 draw against Millonarios on Saturday, has more than one foot inside, but he lacks a small step to certify his classification. It’s almost ready. It closes against Deportivo Cali as a visitor.

Santa Fe won

Wilson Morelo also scored against Huila. Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

Santa Fe debuted Gerardo Bedoya on the coaching bench, after the departure of Harold Rivera, and thrashed Atlético Huila, 5-0 at El Campín. Thus, he reached 26 points and, for now, he is in the group of the best eight. It closes against Once Caldas as a visitor.

Further back, Independiente Medellín is pushing, which after taking out coach David González, achieved a miraculous victory against Deportivo Pasto and is inside for now.

But he suffered. Only towards the end -after a goal was disallowed badly-, and when Pasto treasured a vital point, came a penalty play certified by the VAR and protested ragingly by the Nariñenses. Cetré had the responsibility of scoring a goal that could be worth a classification. It was 1-0 in 100 minutes. His last match will be against Unión Magdalena, at the Atanasio Girardot. Definitive opportunity to seal your entry into the finals. While Pasto was left at risk, he is ninth.

The outlook for La Equidad is unpredictable. Although he achieved a very valuable victory against Bucaramanga on Saturday, 1-0, and with those three points he reached 25, he was on the border of classification and elimination, he was eighth until yesterday afternoon, when Medellín won and defeated him. put to grief On the last date, the team led by Alexis García will face the leader Millonarios, who wants to finish first.

The one who did not have a miracle and was left regretting what he could not do at home was Junior. The Barranquilla team, hit by recent acts of indiscipline, stopped dead and was on the brink of elimination after drawing at the Metropolitano stadium against Deportivo Pereira (0-0). Junior has 25 points and will risk his life on the final date against Atlético Huila, as a visitor.



Deportes Tolima has a minimal option because it returned to give advantages, as has been its constant, even with the departure of DT Hernán Torres. This time they tied their visit to Envigado, 1-1, and were stuck at 23 points. It has a minimum light, it must beat Alianza on the last day and wait for other results. If he wins, he will fight, but with a goal difference. Today it is at -3.

