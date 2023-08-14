Monday, August 14, 2023
This is how the League goes: despite losing, Bucaramanga continues as leader, position table

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 14, 2023
in Sports
0
This is how the League goes: despite losing, Bucaramanga continues as leader, position table

National vs. Bucaramanga and Medellín vs. America

National vs. Bucaramanga and Medellín vs. America

Photo:

@nacionaloficial and Santiago Saldarriaga. TIME

National vs. Bucaramanga and Medellin vs. America

Millionaires lost again and is away from the eight. Huila fell and today he would go to B.

Atlético Bucaramanga kept the top of the League, despite losing 2-1 against Nacional in Medellín, but two other teams equal it in points.

The first was Águilas Doradas, who also reached 10 points thanks to their 1-0 victory this Friday against Deportivo Cali, which still hasn’t raised its head.

A goal by Marco Pérez, in the 65th minute, gave victory to those led by the Venezuelan César Farías.

The other team that is on the same line of points as the leader is Medellín, who beat América 1-3 at the Pascual Guerrero.

America vs. Medellin
Photo:

Santiago Saldarriaga. TIME

The fifth date of the championship had begun on Thursday, with the victory of Alianza Petrolera 3-1 against Envigado. Those from Barrancabermeja remain undefeated this semester.

For its part, Deportes Tolima beat Huila 1-0, with a goal from Yeison Guzmán, this Friday, and sank it into the relegation zone.

This Saturday Santa Fe could not at home and drew 1-1 against La Equidad. Junior did not raise his head and drew goalless against Pasto, while Once Caldas beat Pereira 1-0.
On Sunday, Jaguares moved away from the relegation zone by beating Millonarios 2-0, who missed a maximum penalty.

Results of the fifth date of the League

Oil Alliance 3-1 Envigado
Golden Eagles 1-0 Cali
Tolima 1-0 Huila
Santa Fe 1-1 Equity
​Junior 0-0 Grass
Once Caldas 1-0 Pereira
America 1-3 Medellin
Jaguars 2-0 Millionaires
National 2-1 Bucaramanga
Boyaca Chico vs. Unión Magdalena (Monday, 7:40 p.m., Win Sports)

League standings

