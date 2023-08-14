This is how the League goes: despite losing, Bucaramanga continues as leader, position table

Atlético Bucaramanga kept the top of the League, despite losing 2-1 against Nacional in Medellín, but two other teams equal it in points.

The first was Águilas Doradas, who also reached 10 points thanks to their 1-0 victory this Friday against Deportivo Cali, which still hasn’t raised its head.

A goal by Marco Pérez, in the 65th minute, gave victory to those led by the Venezuelan César Farías.

The other team that is on the same line of points as the leader is Medellín, who beat América 1-3 at the Pascual Guerrero.

Photo: Santiago Saldarriaga. TIME

The fifth date of the championship had begun on Thursday, with the victory of Alianza Petrolera 3-1 against Envigado. Those from Barrancabermeja remain undefeated this semester.

For its part, Deportes Tolima beat Huila 1-0, with a goal from Yeison Guzmán, this Friday, and sank it into the relegation zone.

This Saturday Santa Fe could not at home and drew 1-1 against La Equidad. Junior did not raise his head and drew goalless against Pasto, while Once Caldas beat Pereira 1-0.

On Sunday, Jaguares moved away from the relegation zone by beating Millonarios 2-0, who missed a maximum penalty.

Results of the fifth date of the League

Oil Alliance 3-1 Envigado

Golden Eagles 1-0 Cali

Tolima 1-0 Huila

Santa Fe 1-1 Equity

​Junior 0-0 Grass

Once Caldas 1-0 Pereira

America 1-3 Medellin

Jaguars 2-0 Millionaires

National 2-1 Bucaramanga

Boyaca Chico vs. Unión Magdalena (Monday, 7:40 p.m., Win Sports)

League standings

