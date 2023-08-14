This is how the League goes: despite losing, Bucaramanga continues as leader, position table

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
National vs. Bucaramanga and Medellín vs. America
@nacionaloficial and Santiago Saldarriaga. TIME
National vs. Bucaramanga and Medellin vs. America
Millionaires lost again and is away from the eight. Huila fell and today he would go to B.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
Atlético Bucaramanga kept the top of the League, despite losing 2-1 against Nacional in Medellín, but two other teams equal it in points.
The first was Águilas Doradas, who also reached 10 points thanks to their 1-0 victory this Friday against Deportivo Cali, which still hasn’t raised its head.
A goal by Marco Pérez, in the 65th minute, gave victory to those led by the Venezuelan César Farías.
The other team that is on the same line of points as the leader is Medellín, who beat América 1-3 at the Pascual Guerrero.
The fifth date of the championship had begun on Thursday, with the victory of Alianza Petrolera 3-1 against Envigado. Those from Barrancabermeja remain undefeated this semester.
For its part, Deportes Tolima beat Huila 1-0, with a goal from Yeison Guzmán, this Friday, and sank it into the relegation zone.
This Saturday Santa Fe could not at home and drew 1-1 against La Equidad. Junior did not raise his head and drew goalless against Pasto, while Once Caldas beat Pereira 1-0.
On Sunday, Jaguares moved away from the relegation zone by beating Millonarios 2-0, who missed a maximum penalty.
Results of the fifth date of the League
Oil Alliance 3-1 Envigado
Golden Eagles 1-0 Cali
Tolima 1-0 Huila
Santa Fe 1-1 Equity
Junior 0-0 Grass
Once Caldas 1-0 Pereira
America 1-3 Medellin
Jaguars 2-0 Millionaires
National 2-1 Bucaramanga
Boyaca Chico vs. Unión Magdalena (Monday, 7:40 p.m., Win Sports)
League standings
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#League #losing #Bucaramanga #continues #leader #position #table
Leave a Reply