This is how the League goes: Deportes Tolima respects his home

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Tolima vs. Once Caldas.
Tolima vs. Once Caldas.
Results and positions of the second day of the League.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Sports Tolima defeated Once Caldas this Friday at the Manuel Murillo Toro in the city of Ibagué.
(You may be interested in: Women’s League: reveal the working conditions of Colombian players)
The ‘pijao’ team was superior in commitment and had Yeison Guzmán as an outstanding player. The final 3-1 was a reflection of what happened on the pitch.
Tolima quickly took the lead with an own goal by Jorge Cardona, who in his attempt to clear a cross, put the ball into his own goal in minute 6. Then, at 9′, Yeison Guzmán put his stamp on the scoreboard and stretched the lead.
The person in charge of marking the third was Eduardo Sosa, who entered for the complementary part.
Results
Friday
Tolima 3-1 Once Caldas
equity vs. Envigado
grass vs. Alliance
Saturday
Millionaires vs. Pereira
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#League #Deportes #Tolima #respects #home
Leave a Reply