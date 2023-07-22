This is how the League goes: Deportes Tolima respects his home

Sports Tolima defeated Once Caldas this Friday at the Manuel Murillo Toro in the city of Ibagué.

The ‘pijao’ team was superior in commitment and had Yeison Guzmán as an outstanding player. The final 3-1 was a reflection of what happened on the pitch.

Tolima quickly took the lead with an own goal by Jorge Cardona, who in his attempt to clear a cross, put the ball into his own goal in minute 6. Then, at 9′, Yeison Guzmán put his stamp on the scoreboard and stretched the lead.

The person in charge of marking the third was Eduardo Sosa, who entered for the complementary part.

Results

Friday

Tolima 3-1 Once Caldas

equity vs. Envigado

grass vs. Alliance

Saturday

Millionaires vs. Pereira

