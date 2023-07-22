Saturday, July 22, 2023
This is how the League goes: Deportes Tolima respects his home

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 22, 2023
in Sports
0
This is how the League goes: Deportes Tolima respects his home

Sports Tolima

Tolima vs. Once Caldas.

Tolima vs. Once Caldas.

Results and positions of the second day of the League.

Sports Tolima defeated Once Caldas this Friday at the Manuel Murillo Toro in the city of Ibagué.

(You may be interested in: Women's League: reveal the working conditions of Colombian players)

The ‘pijao’ team was superior in commitment and had Yeison Guzmán as an outstanding player. The final 3-1 was a reflection of what happened on the pitch.

Tolima quickly took the lead with an own goal by Jorge Cardona, who in his attempt to clear a cross, put the ball into his own goal in minute 6. Then, at 9′, Yeison Guzmán put his stamp on the scoreboard and stretched the lead.

The person in charge of marking the third was Eduardo Sosa, who entered for the complementary part.

Results

Friday
Tolima 3-1 Once Caldas
equity vs. Envigado
grass vs. Alliance

Saturday
Millionaires vs. Pereira

