This is how the League goes: Dayro Moreno does not fail and gives Bucaramanga 3 points

Dayro Moreno.
He defeated Unión Magdalena in the opening of date 7 of the League.
August 12, 2022, 09:43 PM
Atletico Bucaramanga achieved three local points in the opening of date 7 of the League, by beating Magdalena Union.
The Canarian team prevailed thanks to its scorer, Dayro Morenowho converted the only goal of the game after 8 minutes of play.
In Unión the player Fabián Cantillo saw the red card, at minute 40. At the premises, Pacho Meza was red carded, at minute 53.
Date 7 matches
Saturday
Cortuluá vs. Alliance (3:15 p.m.)
Santa Fe vs. Tolima (5:30 p.m.)
Junior vs. Medellin (7:45 p.m.)
Sunday
Jaguars vs. Pereira (4 p.m.)
Eagles vs. Millionaires (6:05 p.m.)
Monday
Caldes vs. Patriots (3:15 p.m.)
equity vs. America (5:20 pm)
September 1
National vs. Envigado
Postponed
Cali vs. Grass
SPORTS
