Saturday, August 13, 2022
This is how the League goes: Dayro Moreno does not fail and gives Bucaramanga 3 points

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 13, 2022
in Sports
Dayro Moreno

Dayro Moreno.

Dayro Moreno.

He defeated Unión Magdalena in the opening of date 7 of the League.

Atletico Bucaramanga achieved three local points in the opening of date 7 of the League, by beating Magdalena Union.

The Canarian team prevailed thanks to its scorer, Dayro Morenowho converted the only goal of the game after 8 minutes of play.

In Unión the player Fabián Cantillo saw the red card, at minute 40. At the premises, Pacho Meza was red carded, at minute 53.

Date 7 matches

Saturday
Cortuluá vs. Alliance (3:15 p.m.)
Santa Fe vs. Tolima (5:30 p.m.)
Junior vs. Medellin (7:45 p.m.)

Sunday
Jaguars vs. Pereira (4 p.m.)
Eagles vs. Millionaires (6:05 p.m.)

Monday
Caldes vs. Patriots (3:15 p.m.)
equity vs. America (5:20 pm)

September 1
National vs. Envigado

Postponed
Cali vs. Grass

SPORTS

more sports news

#League #Dayro #Moreno #fail #Bucaramanga #points

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

