This is how the League goes: Dayro Moreno does not fail and gives Bucaramanga 3 points

Atletico Bucaramanga achieved three local points in the opening of date 7 of the League, by beating Magdalena Union.

The Canarian team prevailed thanks to its scorer, Dayro Morenowho converted the only goal of the game after 8 minutes of play.

In Unión the player Fabián Cantillo saw the red card, at minute 40. At the premises, Pacho Meza was red carded, at minute 53.

Date 7 matches

Saturday

Cortuluá vs. Alliance (3:15 p.m.)

Santa Fe vs. Tolima (5:30 p.m.)

Junior vs. Medellin (7:45 p.m.)

Sunday

Jaguars vs. Pereira (4 p.m.)

Eagles vs. Millionaires (6:05 p.m.)

Monday

Caldes vs. Patriots (3:15 p.m.)

equity vs. America (5:20 pm)

September 1

National vs. Envigado

Postponed

Cali vs. Grass

