This is how the League goes: Cortuluá beat Medellín and for now is saved from relegation

Cortuluá temporarily left the relegation zone and puts pressure on Patriotas, by defeating Independiente Medellín 1-0 this Saturday, at the Doce de Octubre stadium.

The powerful suffered the blows of the temperature, the schedule and the lack of precision, against the Valle del Cauca team that waited and hit at the right moment with a goal by Juan Carlos Caicedo. The powerful remained undefeated in this championship.

Cortuluá’s winning goal came in the 8th minute of the second half, when Caicedo took advantage of a pass from Johan Bocanegra to define from mid-range.

Jaguares won a controversial match against Alianza

For its part, Jaguares beat Alianza Petrolera 2-1 in a controversial match due to the actions of referee Andrés Rojas and the VAR, led by Nicolás Gallo.

Jhonier Viveros and Omar Duarte scored the local goals and Harrison Mojica, from a penalty, discounted for Alianza Petrolera, which was harmed by an action that could have been the tie, but was annulled by a previous foul that only saw the VAR.

Results of the fifth date of the League

Cortulua 1-0 Medellin

Jaguares 2-1 Oil Alliance

Eleven Caldas vs. Patriots (Sunday)

Golden Eagles vs. Junior (Sunday)

Union vs. Millionaires (Sunday)

Equity vs. Patriots (Sunday)

Bucaramanga vs. Tolima (Monday)

National vs. Pasture (Monday)

Cali vs. Envigado (Tuesday)

Santa Fe vs. America (Tuesday)

