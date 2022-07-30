Sunday, July 31, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

This is how the League goes: Cortuluá beat Medellín and for now is saved from relegation

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Cesar Torres

CÃ©sar Torres, technician from CortuluÃ¡

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

César Torres, coach of Cortuluá

The fifth date of the championship began this Saturday, with two games.

Cortuluá temporarily left the relegation zone and puts pressure on Patriotas, by defeating Independiente Medellín 1-0 this Saturday, at the Doce de Octubre stadium.

See also  millionaires vs. Pasto, live: follow the first date of the League

The powerful suffered the blows of the temperature, the schedule and the lack of precision, against the Valle del Cauca team that waited and hit at the right moment with a goal by Juan Carlos Caicedo. The powerful remained undefeated in this championship.

Cortuluá’s winning goal came in the 8th minute of the second half, when Caicedo took advantage of a pass from Johan Bocanegra to define from mid-range.

Jaguares won a controversial match against Alianza

For its part, Jaguares beat Alianza Petrolera 2-1 in a controversial match due to the actions of referee Andrés Rojas and the VAR, led by Nicolás Gallo.

Jhonier Viveros and Omar Duarte scored the local goals and Harrison Mojica, from a penalty, discounted for Alianza Petrolera, which was harmed by an action that could have been the tie, but was annulled by a previous foul that only saw the VAR.

Results of the fifth date of the League

Cortulua 1-0 Medellin
Jaguares 2-1 Oil Alliance
Eleven Caldas vs. Patriots (Sunday)
Golden Eagles vs. Junior (Sunday)
Union vs. Millionaires (Sunday)
Equity vs. Patriots (Sunday)
Bucaramanga vs. Tolima (Monday)
National vs. Pasture (Monday)
Cali vs. Envigado (Tuesday)
Santa Fe vs. America (Tuesday)

See also  Carlos Tevez destroyed Chapa Retegui: "Soccer is not for c..."

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#League #Cortuluá #beat #Medellín #saved #relegation

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

"When the bank needed it, then society stepped up to help"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.