Surprising leader in the BetPlay Dimayor I-2023 League: this Saturday the Boyacá Chicó defeated Envigado FC 0-1 and reached 16 pointsthe same as Atlético Nacional but it surpasses it in goal difference and that is why it is a partial leader in the championship

Chicó knew how to work the match, enduring and not attacking much, and then liquidating in his favor.

The local team was unknown, but Chicó did not do much for the game. However, at minute 84 the checkered surprise arrived, as the shot by Frank Lozano, captain of the Boyacá team, gave the visitor the victory.

Things in the Cali don’t seem to start or change. They can’t stand every start, repeating the sad story that brings them closer and closer to the descent. Those from Pinto started winning, but ended up with nothing and falling against Pasto at the last minute.

Cali turned to attack and at minute 54, with a score by Kevin Viveros, after a series of rebounds, which he ended up taking advantage of with his chest to qualify and define. The tie for the volcanoes came at minute 73, after a penalty that was sanctioned, with the help of VAR. Edward López took the penalty at mid-height and to the opposite side to which Dawson launched.

In the Metropolitano de Techo stadium, La Equidad and Unión Magdalena faced each other with the need for a win to get out of the bottom of the table. In the end, they did not go beyond 0-0 and divided the points, in a game that did not have many emotions but did have a refereeing show by Juan Pablo Alba Serna.

Santa Fe is still on a good run and this Saturday he got a valuable point in Barranquilla. Attractive duel in the debut of Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, with a 1-1 draw.

Results

Pereira 0-2 National

Envigado 0-1 Chico

Equity 0-0 Magdalena

Grass 2-1 Cali

Junior 1-1 Santa Fe

Sunday

America vs. Alliance 3:30 p.m.

Millionaires vs Eagles 5:45 pm

Medellin vs. Jaguars 8 p.m.

positions

POSITIONS TEAM PT PJ

1 Boyaca Chico 16 7

2 National Athletic 16 9

3 Golden Eagles 15 8

4 Cali America 13 7

5 Envigado 13 9

6 Deportivo Pasto 13 8

7 Oil Alliance 11 7

8 Millionaires 10 5

9 Independent Santa Fe 10 8

10 Athletic Bucaramanga 10 8

11 Deportivo Pereira 10 9

12 Cordoba Jaguars 9 8

13 Sports Tolima 9 7

14 Independent Medellin 8 8

15 Once Caldas 8 8

16 Union Magdalena 8 8

17 Equity 7 8

18 Junior 7 8

19 Deportivo Cali 7 8

20 Athletic Huila 7 8

