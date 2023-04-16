Monday, April 17, 2023
This is how the League goes: Cali came out of last place, position table

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 16, 2023
in Sports
0
This is how the League goes: Cali came out of last place, position table


close

Deportivo Cali vs. Union Magdalena

Daniel Mantilla celebrates his first goal with Deportivo Cali.

Photo:

Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

Daniel Mantilla celebrates his first goal with Deportivo Cali.

The 1-0 victory against Unión Magdalena was the first for the greens, after nine rounds.

Deportivo Cali left last place in the League standings, defeating Unión Magdalena 2-1 this Saturday, at the beginning of date 14 of the 2023-I League.

Those led by Jorge Luis Pinto had gone nine games without victories. They also achieved their first victory at home in 2023. Their most recent victory in Palmaseca was on October 29, 2022, when they defeated the relegated Patriotas 1-0. He had played six games, with a balance of five draws and one loss.

Daniel Mantilla and Jéfferson Díaz scored the goals for Cali. Ricardo Márquez discounted for Unión, who played more than half of the game with 10 players, after an incredible expulsion of Juan Camilo Angulo, for attacking Jhon Vásquez.

For their part, the champion Pereira and Santa Fe tied 2-2. The locals were 2-0 up, with goals from Carlos Ramírez, from a penalty, and Angelo Rodríguez. Hugo Rodallega scored twice to save a point for Harold Rivera’s team.

Results of the date 14

Cali 2-1 Union Magdalena
Pereira 2-2 Santa Fe

Matches of the day

Sunday
Bucaramanga vs. Medellin (2 p.m.)
Tolima vs. Junior (4:10 p.m.)
National vs. America (6:20 p.m.)
Golden Eagles vs. Boyacá Chico (8:30 pm)

Monday
Huíla vs. Pasture (7:40 p.m.)

Tuesday
Once Caldas vs. Oil Alliance (6 pm)
Jaguars vs. Equity (8:10 p.m.)

Postponed
Millionaires vs. Envigado

League standings

SPORTS

