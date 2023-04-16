This is how the League goes: Cali came out of last place, position table

Deportivo Cali left last place in the League standings, defeating Unión Magdalena 2-1 this Saturday, at the beginning of date 14 of the 2023-I League.

Those led by Jorge Luis Pinto had gone nine games without victories. They also achieved their first victory at home in 2023. Their most recent victory in Palmaseca was on October 29, 2022, when they defeated the relegated Patriotas 1-0. He had played six games, with a balance of five draws and one loss.

Daniel Mantilla and Jéfferson Díaz scored the goals for Cali. Ricardo Márquez discounted for Unión, who played more than half of the game with 10 players, after an incredible expulsion of Juan Camilo Angulo, for attacking Jhon Vásquez.

For their part, the champion Pereira and Santa Fe tied 2-2. The locals were 2-0 up, with goals from Carlos Ramírez, from a penalty, and Angelo Rodríguez. Hugo Rodallega scored twice to save a point for Harold Rivera’s team.

Results of the date 14

Cali 2-1 Union Magdalena

Pereira 2-2 Santa Fe

Matches of the day



Sunday

Bucaramanga vs. Medellin (2 p.m.)

Tolima vs. Junior (4:10 p.m.)

National vs. America (6:20 p.m.)

Golden Eagles vs. Boyacá Chico (8:30 pm)

Monday

Huíla vs. Pasture (7:40 p.m.)

Tuesday

Once Caldas vs. Oil Alliance (6 pm)

Jaguars vs. Equity (8:10 p.m.)

Postponed

Millionaires vs. Envigado

League standings

SPORTS