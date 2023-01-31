A goal from Independiente Medellín in the final stretch of the game sealed the equality against Junior and embittered the debut ofand Juan Fernando Quintero with the ‘Shark’ team on Sunday, on the second date of the Apertura-2023 Colombian soccer tournament.

In front of an audience that flocked to the Estadio Metropolitano de Barranquilla (north) to see the star signing of the league, Junior opened the scoring with both Carlos Bacca at minute 60. The former Sevilla striker took advantage of a rejection from the Medellín defense after a delivery from Quintero, who looked very active in the first game after his return to local football.

But it was precisely the former River who lost a ball in midfield and opened the door for Felipe Pardo’s goal (82), which meant a valuable point for Medellín, runner-up in the last tournament.

Rest of the date

Pereira vs. Millionaires, suspended due to rain.

The most anticipated game of the date was suspended for several minutes in the first half due to a power cut in the stadium. On his side, the current champion, Deportivo Pereira, fell 3-2 against Millonarios from the capital, in the debut of both teams in the 2023 season.

Leonardo Castrofigure of Pereira in the last tournament, enforced the former’s law and scored a double for Millonarios (53 penalties and 70) Daniel Giraldo (18) had opened the scoring for the ‘Ambassadors’, while Eber Moreno (45+ 2) Y Arley Rodríguez (71) scored for Pereira, in another game that was delayed, in this case due to a thunderstorm over the Hernán Ramírez Villegas Stadium, in Pereira.

Earlier, Atlético Nacional, led by Brazilian Pablo Autuori, tied 0-0 with Águilas de Rionegro, in an opaque performance that deepened the division between managers and fans. Several matches were postponed due to the South American U-20 tournament in the main stadiums of Bogotá and Cali.

Deportivo Pasto, which returned to the country last week after a dozen days stuck in Peru due to anti-government protests, also had to postpone its match against Alianza Petrolera on this date.

On Monday night, Once Caldas drew 1-1 against Deportes Tolima. Facundo Boné scored for the Ibagué box. For white, Dayro Moreno, from a penalty.

Results

Saturday:

Envigado FC – La Equidad 1 – 1

Atletico Huila – Atletico Bucaramanga 1 – 2

Atletico Nacional – Rionegro Águilas 0 – 0

Deportivo Pereira – Millionaires 2 – 3

Junior – Independiente Medellin 1 – 1

Once Caldas – Deportes Tolima 1-1

Today:

Boyaca Chico – Jaguares FC

America de Cali – Union Magdalena –

Thursday:

Independiente Santa Fe – Deportivo Cali.

positions

POSITIONS TEAM PT PJ

1 Sports Tolima 4 2

2 Athletic Bucaramanga 4 2

3 National Athletic 4 2

4 Boyaca Chico 3 1

5 Millionaires 3 1

6 Union Magdalena 3 1

7 Junior 2 2

8 Envigado 2 2

9 Golden Eagles 2 2

10 Independent Santa Fe 1 1

11 Jaguars of Cordoba 1 1

12 Independent Medellin 1 1

13 Equity 1 1

14 Once Caldas 1 2

15 Deportivo Cali 0 0

16 Sports Grass 0 0

17 Deportivo Pereira 0 1

18 Cali America 0 1

19 Athletic Huila 0 2

20 Oil Alliance 0 1

