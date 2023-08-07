Atlético Bucaramanga dawns this Monday as the leader of the League, even without playing its match corresponding to the fourth date, when he will receive Jaguares at the Alfonso López stadium.

On Friday, Aguilas Doradas maintained its good balance in the BetPlay League, under the command of César Arias. Victory against Once Caldas, taking advantage of the spaces and shortcomings of the visit, which failed to find itself on the field, despite the discount. Triumph 2 to 1 of the Antioqueños.

Águilas Doradas sought to generate the error in the Caldas field and had the intention for much of the first half. That intensity allowed him to take the lead with a powerful shot on goal, in the 43rd minute, by Jesús Rivas, beating Chaux.

Águilas knew how to hold on at the time and when he recovered the ball, he scored the second on the scoreboard, the work of Mateo Puerta at minute 57.

At minute 74, a goal action was presented for the visit, but the local defense kicked the ball over the line, with controversy, as they asked for the score and the camera revealed that it could have been a chance of scoring. However, the VAR review determined otherwise. Despite this, at minute 77 Dayro Moreno found the discount.

Atlético Huila and Alianza Petrolera They competed at the start of date 4 of the BetPlay League 2023-II, a duel that had a good atmosphere at the Plazas Alcid stadium in Neiva. In the end, the game ended tied at zero goals.

The balance of the weekend

On Saturday, Unión Magdalena and Junior tied without goals in the coastal classic, while Pereira and Chicó continue without winning in the League: they drew 1-1.

That same day, Medellín beat Envigado 1-0 with a penalty from Daniel Londoño.

On Sunday, the two Valle del Cauca teams drew draws. América, 1-1 against La Equidad in El Campín, and Cali, the same score at home against Nacional.

At the end of the day on Sunday, Pasto beat Santa Fe 2-0.

Results

Huila 0-0 Petroleum Alliance

Golden Eagles 2-1 Once Caldas

Union Magdalena 0-0 Junior

Pereira 1-1 Boyaca Chico

Medellin 1-0 Envigado

Equity 1-1 America

Cali 1-1 National

Grass 2-0 Santa Fe

Bucaramanga vs. Jaguars (Monday, 5:15 p.m., Win Sports)

Millionaires vs. Tolima (Monday, 7:30 p.m., Win Sports +).

positions

SPORTS

More sports news