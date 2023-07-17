The first day of the League of the second semester started with impetus for the visiting teams, that obtained valuable results, such as the triumphs of Águilas against Junior and Bucaramanga against Envigado.

For its part, América had a rough debut in the League, with the debut of Lucas González as DT, but they beat Tolima 1-0, with a goal from Facundo Suárez. The reds played 50 minutes with one less, due to the expulsion of defender Maicol Valencia.

This Sunday, Once Caldas and Nacional tied at one goal in Manizales, with goals from Dayro Moreno for the local and Neyder Moreno for the visitor, in a result that does not help the local much, thinking about the fight not to be relegated.

One of the most surprising results of the first date was the victory of Águilas Doradas in Barranquilla, 1-0. Junior del ‘Bolillo’ Gómez left a very bad face at his premiere, against a rival who surpassed him.

Coach Gómez excused himself, stating that Águilas was the best team at the moment in Colombian soccer. “Águilas has been the best team in the country for 4 tournaments. Their game has been set for a while, ”he said. The only goal of the game was from Marco Pérez, from a penalty, in the 77th minute.

Another visitor that started with a victory was Bucaramanga, which beat Envigado 1-3. There were also good draws, like the one achieved by La Equidad at the Atanasio Girardot against Medellín, 2-2. Bad result for the Powerful, which is now led by Alfredo Arias.

Another key result at the start of the League was the goalless equality between Pasto and Millonarios. The champion began the title defense with a good result, although DT Alberto Gamero wanted victory. “I didn’t like that we had two clear goal options that we didn’t score, but I liked the team,” said Gamero.

The day continues this Monday with Pereira vs. Deportivo Cali (8 pm). On Wednesday, the renewed Santa Fe debuts against Jaguares, in El Campín.

Results of the first date of the League

Envigado 0-1 Bucaramanga

Huila 2-1 Union Magdalena

Medellin 2-2 Equity

Junior 0-1 Golden Eagles

Grass 0–0 Millionaires

America 1-0 Tolima

Once Caldas 1-1 National

Pereira vs. Cali (Monday, 8 p.m., Win Sports +)

Santa Fe vs. Jaguars (Wednesday, 8 p.m., Win Sports+)

Oil Alliance vs. Boyacá Chicó (postponed to September 6)

League standings

drop table

SPORTS

More sports news