Atlético Nacional, with its victory against Santa Fe3-0, reached the leadership of Colombian soccer, in development of date 13.

The purslane team, with its solid performance, reached 24 points and by goal difference wins the position over Águilas Doradas. For its part, the cardinal team was left in a state of alert, since although it is still among the eight, it has suffered two consecutive defeats that have been very bad for coach Hubert Bodhert.

By the way, Águilas stopped at home and tied with América 2-2 in a great game between two of the best teams in the championship.

The one who stumbled was Junior, who fell on their visit to Boyacá Chicó, while Unión Magdalena achieved a great away win against Pereira, 1-2.

In Bogotá, Millonarios achieved an agonizing 2.1 victory against Atlético Huila, with a goal from Andrés Llinás in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Results

Chicó 2-1 Junior

Eagles 2-2 America

National 3-0 Santa Fe

Pereira 1-2 Magdalena

Tolima 2-0 Envigado

Bucaramanga vs Pasto

Millionaires 2-1 Huila

Friday

Jaguars vs. alliance

Caldas vs. Equity

Cali vs. Medellin

Positions

TEAM POSITIONS PT PJ

1 Atlético Nacional 24 13

2 Golden Eagles 24 12

3 America of Cali 23 13

4 Independent Medellín 21 12

5 Millionaires 19 13

6 Independent Santa Fe 19 13

7 Oil Alliance 18 12

8 Magdalena Union 18 13

9 Junior 17 13

10 Deportivo Pasto 17 13

11 Atlético Huila 16 13

12 Sports Tolima 16 12

13 Atlético Bucaramanga 16 13

14 Eleven Caldas 15 12

15 Boyacá Chicó 14 13

16 Deportivo Cali 13 11

17 Deportivo Pereira 12 12

18 Equity 11 12

19 Jaguars of Córdoba 8 12

20 Beam 8 13

