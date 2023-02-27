This is how the League goes: America continues to lead, positions and results

cali america is in front of the position table of the Colombian championship, after his victory against Envigado 1-0, with a goal from Darwin Quintero.

This Sunday, Millonarios lost on their visit to Once Caldas, 1-0, with a goal from Dayro Moreno.

Santa Fe could not at home and drew goalless against Unión Magdalena, in a match in which Wilson Morelo missed two penalties.

The atmosphere in Junior has been heavy in recent weeks. Despite the enormous investment in the payroll, with Juan Fernando Quintero as a great figure, the team had not been able to achieve a victory. This Saturday, the bad moment of the club had a truce.

Junior defeated La Equidad 1-0 in Barranquillawith a goal in which two players made at home took part, to finally achieve the first win in the 2023-I League.

On Sunday night, Medellín defeated Alianza 1-0 on a visit with a goal from Felipe Pardo.

Results

Eagles 1-0 Bucaramanga

Junior 1-0 Equity

Jaguars 2-0 Pereira

America 1-0 Envigado

Santa Fe 0-0 Union

Caldas 1-0 Millionaires

Tolima 1-2 Cali

Alliance 0-1 Medellin

Monday

National vs. Huíla 5 pm

boy vs. grass 6 pm

positions

POSITIONS TEAM PT PJ

1 Cali America 13 6

2 Golden Eagles 12 6

3 Boyaca Chico 9 3

4 Athletic Bucaramanga 9 6

5 Cordoba Jaguars 8 6

6 Envigado 7 6

7 Millionaires 6 3

8 Sports Grass 6 3

9 Sports Cali 6 4

10 National Athletic 6 5

11 Independent Santa Fe 6 5

12 Junior 6 6

13 Deportivo Pereira 6 5

14 Union Magdalena 6 5

15 Equity 5 5

16 Sports Tolima 5 5

17 Independent Medellin 5 6

18 Once Caldas 5 6

19 Oil Alliance 4 4

20 Athletic Huila 1 5

