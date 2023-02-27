Tuesday, February 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

This is how the League goes: America continues to lead, positions and results

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 27, 2023
in Sports
0
This is how the League goes: America continues to lead, positions and results


close

America vs. Envigado

Carlos Darwin Quintero (left) once again had a good night with AmÃ©rica.

Photo:

Twitter: @americadecali

Carlos Darwin Quintero (left) once again had a good night with América.

This is how the sixth day of Colombian soccer progresses.

cali america is in front of the position table of the Colombian championship, after his victory against Envigado 1-0, with a goal from Darwin Quintero.

This Sunday, Millonarios lost on their visit to Once Caldas, 1-0, with a goal from Dayro Moreno.

See also  Women's European Championships: Spain is the favorite, an iron group for the blue

Santa Fe could not at home and drew goalless against Unión Magdalena, in a match in which Wilson Morelo missed two penalties.

The atmosphere in Junior has been heavy in recent weeks. Despite the enormous investment in the payroll, with Juan Fernando Quintero as a great figure, the team had not been able to achieve a victory. This Saturday, the bad moment of the club had a truce.

Junior defeated La Equidad 1-0 in Barranquillawith a goal in which two players made at home took part, to finally achieve the first win in the 2023-I League.

On Sunday night, Medellín defeated Alianza 1-0 on a visit with a goal from Felipe Pardo.

Results

Eagles 1-0 Bucaramanga
Junior 1-0 Equity
Jaguars 2-0 Pereira
America 1-0 Envigado
Santa Fe 0-0 Union
Caldas 1-0 Millionaires
Tolima 1-2 Cali
Alliance 0-1 Medellin

Monday
National vs. Huíla 5 pm
boy vs. grass 6 pm

positions

POSITIONS TEAM PT PJ
1 Cali America 13 6
2 Golden Eagles 12 6
3 Boyaca Chico 9 3
4 Athletic Bucaramanga 9 6
5 Cordoba Jaguars 8 6
6 Envigado 7 6
7 Millionaires 6 3
8 Sports Grass 6 3
9 Sports Cali 6 4
10 National Athletic 6 5
11 Independent Santa Fe 6 5
12 Junior 6 6
13 Deportivo Pereira 6 5
14 Union Magdalena 6 5
15 Equity 5 5
16 Sports Tolima 5 5
17 Independent Medellin 5 6
18 Once Caldas 5 6
19 Oil Alliance 4 4
20 Athletic Huila 1 5

See also  Millionaires, on a bad night, saved a point in Rionegro

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#League #America #continues #lead #positions #results

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Elodie and Iannone, “I must say that love is good for you”: the joke on Domenica In. And she…

Elodie and Iannone, "I must say that love is good for you": the joke on Domenica In. And she...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result