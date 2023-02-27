This is how the League goes: America continues to lead, positions and results

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Twitter: @americadecali
Carlos Darwin Quintero (left) once again had a good night with América.
This is how the sixth day of Colombian soccer progresses.
cali america is in front of the position table of the Colombian championship, after his victory against Envigado 1-0, with a goal from Darwin Quintero.
This Sunday, Millonarios lost on their visit to Once Caldas, 1-0, with a goal from Dayro Moreno.
Santa Fe could not at home and drew goalless against Unión Magdalena, in a match in which Wilson Morelo missed two penalties.
The atmosphere in Junior has been heavy in recent weeks. Despite the enormous investment in the payroll, with Juan Fernando Quintero as a great figure, the team had not been able to achieve a victory. This Saturday, the bad moment of the club had a truce.
Junior defeated La Equidad 1-0 in Barranquillawith a goal in which two players made at home took part, to finally achieve the first win in the 2023-I League.
On Sunday night, Medellín defeated Alianza 1-0 on a visit with a goal from Felipe Pardo.
Results
Eagles 1-0 Bucaramanga
Junior 1-0 Equity
Jaguars 2-0 Pereira
America 1-0 Envigado
Santa Fe 0-0 Union
Caldas 1-0 Millionaires
Tolima 1-2 Cali
Alliance 0-1 Medellin
Monday
National vs. Huíla 5 pm
boy vs. grass 6 pm
positions
POSITIONS TEAM PT PJ
1 Cali America 13 6
2 Golden Eagles 12 6
3 Boyaca Chico 9 3
4 Athletic Bucaramanga 9 6
5 Cordoba Jaguars 8 6
6 Envigado 7 6
7 Millionaires 6 3
8 Sports Grass 6 3
9 Sports Cali 6 4
10 National Athletic 6 5
11 Independent Santa Fe 6 5
12 Junior 6 6
13 Deportivo Pereira 6 5
14 Union Magdalena 6 5
15 Equity 5 5
16 Sports Tolima 5 5
17 Independent Medellin 5 6
18 Once Caldas 5 6
19 Oil Alliance 4 4
20 Athletic Huila 1 5
SPORTS
