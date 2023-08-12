This is how the League goes: Águilas reached Bucaramanga at the top, position table

Águilas Doradas reached Atlético Bucaramanga at the top of the League, thanks to their 1-0 victory this Friday against Deportivo Cali, which continues without raising its head.

A goal by Marco Pérez, in the 65th minute, gave victory to those led by the Venezuelan César Farías, who reached 10 points in the 2023-II League position table.

The fifth date of the championship had begun on Thursday, with the victory of Alianza Petrolera 3-1 against Envigado. Those from Barrancabermeja remain undefeated this semester.

For its part, Deportes Tolima beat Huila 1-0, with a goal from Yeison Guzmán, this Friday, and sank it into the relegation zone.

Results of the fifth date of the League

Oil Alliance 3-1 Envigado

Golden Eagles 1-0 Cali

Tolima 1-0 Huila

Santa Fe vs. La Equidad (Saturday, 4:10 pm, Win Sports)

juniors vs. Pasto (Saturday, 6:20 p.m., Win Sports+)

Once Caldas vs. Pereira (Saturday, 8:30 p.m., Win Sports +)

America vs. Medellín (Sunday, 4 pm, Win Sports)

Jaguars vs. Millionaires (Sunday, 6:10 p.m., Win Sports +)

National vs. Bucaramanga (Sunday, 8:20 p.m., Win Sports +)

Boyaca Chico vs. Unión Magdalena (Monday, 7:40 p.m., Win Sports)

League standings

