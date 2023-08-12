This is how the League goes: Águilas reached Bucaramanga at the top, position table

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Golden Eagles vs. Deportivo Cali
Golden Eagles vs. Deportivo Cali
Huila does not lift: he lost the classic against Tolima and today he would go to B.
Águilas Doradas reached Atlético Bucaramanga at the top of the League, thanks to their 1-0 victory this Friday against Deportivo Cali, which continues without raising its head.
A goal by Marco Pérez, in the 65th minute, gave victory to those led by the Venezuelan César Farías, who reached 10 points in the 2023-II League position table.
The fifth date of the championship had begun on Thursday, with the victory of Alianza Petrolera 3-1 against Envigado. Those from Barrancabermeja remain undefeated this semester.
For its part, Deportes Tolima beat Huila 1-0, with a goal from Yeison Guzmán, this Friday, and sank it into the relegation zone.
Results of the fifth date of the League
Oil Alliance 3-1 Envigado
Golden Eagles 1-0 Cali
Tolima 1-0 Huila
Santa Fe vs. La Equidad (Saturday, 4:10 pm, Win Sports)
juniors vs. Pasto (Saturday, 6:20 p.m., Win Sports+)
Once Caldas vs. Pereira (Saturday, 8:30 p.m., Win Sports +)
America vs. Medellín (Sunday, 4 pm, Win Sports)
Jaguars vs. Millionaires (Sunday, 6:10 p.m., Win Sports +)
National vs. Bucaramanga (Sunday, 8:20 p.m., Win Sports +)
Boyaca Chico vs. Unión Magdalena (Monday, 7:40 p.m., Win Sports)
League standings
