Golden Eagles and Equity Differences could not be made on Alberto Grisales despite the obligation that both had in the previous one to win.

The local team needed the victory to get away from Millonarios in the table and be the group leader in the home run, while the insurer aspired to get closer to the group of eight.

In the first half, Equidad warned early and imposed conditions, causing their rival to lock themselves in their own half. Despite their attempts, the team led by Alexis García failed to finish the risky plays and both teams went to rest with zeros on the scoreboard.

Johan Rojas executed an indirect free kick towards the penalty mark and José Hernández hit the ball with his left foot to beat goalkeeper Contreras. This was the player’s first goal in the championship.

The goal was a turning point for Águilas, who got better on the field and began to find space. In the 59th minute, Pestaña gave the ball to Kevin Castaño in the midfield and, after a short drive, the captain of the local team took a right hand to tie the game. The midfielder took advantage of the freedoms that the Bogotá team gave him and shot with power. The ball crashed into the crossbar before going in.

With this result, Águilas Doradas remains at the top of the leaderboard. It currently has 33 units, however, it has two more parties than Millonarios, its immediate pursuer.

Results

Eagles 1-1 Equity

Saturday

Bucaramanga vs. Union

Tolima vs. alliance

Caldas vs. Junior

Sunday

Pereira vs. Medellin

National vs. Boy

Millionaires vs. Santa Fe

step vs. jaguars

Cali vs. Envigado

Huíla vs. America

positions

POSITIONS TEAM PT PJ

1 Golden Eagles 33 18

2 Millionaires 30 16

3 National Athletic 28 16

4 Cali America 28 17

5 Boyacá Chico 27 ​​16

6 Oil Alliance 27 16

7 Junior 24 17

8 Independent Santa Fe 23 16

9 Deportivo Pasto 23 17

10 Independent Medellin 22 16

11 Equity 22 18

12 Envigado 20 17

13 Sports Tolima 19 17

14 Jaguars of Córdoba 18 17

15 Deportivo Pereira 18 17

16 Athletic Huila 18 17

17 Deportivo Cali 18 17

18 Union Magdalena 17 16

19 Athletic Bucaramanga 14 17

20 Once Caldas 12 16

SPORTS AND FOOTBALL