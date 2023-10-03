Águilas Doradas was confirmed, for one more date, as leader of the 2023-II League, by beating Deportivo Pasto 3-0 on Saturday at the Alberto Grisales stadium, in Rionegro, on a date that ended with a controversial tie between Huila and La Equidad (1-1)

With goals from Jhon Fredy Salazar, Marco Pérez and José Cuenú, those led by Venezuelan César Farías remain at the top of the League with 30 points and a game in hand, and are virtually the first classified for the semi-final home runs.

On the lookout for Águilas Doradas are América and Nacional, who won this Saturday; the first, 2-4 against Pereira and the second, 3-0 against Envigado, which is complicated in the relegation table.

This Sunday, Once Caldas tied two goals with Medellín and later, Deportivo Cali achieved a vital victory in all tables, beating Alianza Petrolera 1-0. Those led by Jaime de la Pava get into the fight for a place in the home runs.

On Friday, Deportes Tolima confirmed its growth in the League, by defeating Boyacá Chicó 2-0 this Friday. The result consolidated the team led by David González among the top eight in the League.

A great goal from junior Hernández, from mid-range, and a counterattack finished off by Facundo Boné gave the victory to the vinotinto y oro, which reached fifth place in the table, with 22 points.



The one who still does not react is Junior de Barranquilla, who, after the two defeats against Unión Magdalena (7-1) and Alianza Petrolera (1-5), did not win again: This Friday they drew goalless against Jaguares and remain outside the qualifying zone.

Results of date 15

Jaguares 0-0 Junior

Tolima 2-0 Boyacá Chicó

Bucaramanga 1-1 Santa Fe

National 3-0 Envigado

Golden Eagles 3-0 Pasto

Pereira 2-4 America

Once Caldas 2-2 Medellin

Cali 1-0 Oil Alliance

Huila 1-1 La Equidad

Millionaires vs. Unión Magdalena was postponed to October 18 (8 pm)

