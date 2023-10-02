Águilas Doradas was confirmed, for one more date, as leader of the 2023-II League, by beating Deportivo Pasto 3-0 on Saturday at the Alberto Grisales stadium, in Rionegro.

With goals from Jhon Fredy Salazar, Marco Pérez and José Cuenú, those led by Venezuelan César Farías remain at the top of the League with 30 points and a game in hand, and are virtually the first classified for the semi-final home runs.

On the lookout for Águilas Doradas are América and Nacional, who won this Saturday; the first, 2-4 against Pereira and the second, 3-0 against Envigado, which is complicated in the relegation table.

This Sunday, Once Caldas tied two goals with Medellín and later, Deportivo Cali achieved a vital victory in all tables, beating Alianza Petrolera 1-0. Those led by Jaime de la Pava get into the fight for a place in the home runs.

On Friday, Deportes Tolima confirmed its growth in the League, by defeating Boyacá Chicó 2-0 this Friday. The result consolidated the team led by David González among the top eight in the League.

A great goal from junior Hernández, from mid-range, and a counterattack finished off by Facundo Boné gave the victory to the vinotinto y oro, which reached fifth place in the table, with 22 points.



The one who still does not react is Junior de Barranquilla, who, after the two defeats against Unión Magdalena (7-1) and Alianza Petrolera (1-5), did not win again: This Friday they drew goalless against Jaguares and remain outside the qualifying zone.

Results of date 15

Jaguares 0-0 Junior

Tolima 2-0 Boyacá Chicó

Bucaramanga 1-1 Santa Fe

National 3-0 Envigado

Golden Eagles 3-0 Pasto

Pereira 2-4 America

Once Caldas 2-2 Medellin

Cali 1-0 Oil Alliance

The rest of the date



Monday

Huila vs. La Equidad (8:10 p.m., Win)

Millionaires vs. Unión Magdalena was postponed to October 18 (8 pm)

League standings

