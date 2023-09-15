Marco Perez It was decisive for Águilas Doradas to regain the leadership of the BetPlay II-2023 League, as he scored the goals in the 2-1 victory over Unión Magdalena, in a match on date 11.

The golden striker was fundamental, as he appeared in two crucial moments of the match to win the match, which was even and in which Unión resisted until the end.

At minute 45+3, when the first half was already closing, the scorer appeared in the cyclone area to beat Carlos Bejarano, who was the most outstanding of the game.

The second half had less emotions, but at 80′ Marco Pérez appeared again to add a touch of luxury and magic to the game. After a cross from Jhon Fredy Salazar, the striker performed an acrobatic half volley to define and score his double, and make it 2-0 for Águilas, who continues to fly very high.

At 88′ Unión scored: Fabián Cantillo closed the gap, a fair reward for the cyclone’s attitude, but it only served for the honor, since Águilas won and is the leader with 22 points.

Unión has 14 points, but their fight is in the relegation table, so the result brings anguish in the dream of permanence.

Date 11 of the League continued with the tie between Deportes Tolima and Medellín, 1-1. The visitor went ahead on the scoreboard with a goal from Edwin Cetré, in the 8th minute of the first half. The tie for the vinotinto team, which still hasn’t raised its head, was from Yhormar Hurtado, in the first minute of the second half. In addition, Junior beat Alianza as a visitor 1-5.

Results

Pereira 2-1 Pasto

Chicó 1-1 Santa Fe

Jaguares 0-1 America

National 5-0 La Equidad

Tolima 1-1 Medellin

Eagles 2-1 Union

Cali 1-0 Huila

Alliance 1-5 Junior

Positions

POS TEAM PT PJ

1 Golden Eagles 22 10

2 Atlético Nacional 20 11

3 Independent Medellín 20 11

4 America of Cali 19 11

5 Independent Santa Fe 19 11

6 Junior 16 11

7 Atlético Bucaramanga 15 10

8 Atlético Huila 15 11

9 Oil Alliance 15 11

10 Deportivo Pasto 14 11

11 Magdalena Union 14 11

12 Eleven Caldas 13 10

13 Deportivo Cali 12 10

14 Millionaires 12 10

15 Boyacá Chicó 11 11

16 Deportivo Pereira 11 10

17 Sports Tolima 10 10

18 Equity 10 11

19 Jaguars of Córdoba 8 11

20 Beam 4 10

