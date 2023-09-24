Deportes Tolma entered the top eight of the League this Sunday, beating Junior de Barranquilla 0-1 and achieve their third consecutive victory in the championship.

Junior from Barranquilla, for its part, still cannot find regularity in the championship. After scoring 12 goals in two games, the drought of good results arrived and they completed their third consecutive game without winning.

Tolima took advantage of a new downturn for the shark team, and denied them the opportunity to get into the top eight in the standings.

In the 15th minute, Estéfano Arango scored the only goal of the game, and from that moment, those led by David González knew how to manage the game, they had no major problems and took the three points from Barranquilla.

Earlier, Santa Fe confirmed itself among the top eight in the table by defeating Deportivo Pereira 1-0. The only goal of the match was scored by Hugo Rodallega, from a penalty, in the 90th minute, after a VAR warning to judge Luis Delgado for an elbow from Carlos Ramírez in the face of Enrique Serje.

The match between Envigado and Millonarios could not be played this Sunday due to a thunderstorm. That, plus the flooding of the field and the lack of lighting in the South Sports Center, forced the game to be rescheduled for this Monday at 10 in the morning.

Matchday 14 began on Saturday, when Águilas Doradas, early in the morning, reached first place in the table, beating Boyacá Chicó 0-1. Later, América overcame Nacional and beat them 4-1.

Results of date 14 of the League

Boyacá Chicó 0-1 Águilas Doradas

America 4-1 National

Santa Fe 1-0 Pereira

Junior 0-1 Tolima

Envigado vs. Millionaires (postponed to Monday, 10 am)

Equity vs. Jaguars (Monday, 4:15 p.m., Win)

Oil Alliance vs. Once Caldas (Monday, 6:25 pm, Win)

Medellin vs. Bucaramanga (Monday, 6:35 pm, Win +)

Union Magdalena vs. Cali (Tuesday, 6:15 pm, Win+)

Grass vs. Huila (Tuesday, 8:30 pm, Win)

