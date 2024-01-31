The third day of Colombian soccer is in dispute, in which three teams arrived as leaders: Águilas, Fortaleza and Santa Fe. Well, all three gave in.

At the beginning of the day, Patriotas and Águilas faced each other in infernal heat in Tunja and although both tried to have a leading role in the goals, in the end, they ended up drawing without goals at the start of date 3 of Liga BetPlay 2024-I.

Patriotas had to define the match in the last minutes in Tunja, as Gianfranco Peña received a great assist from Carlos Mosquera, managing to stay almost one-on-one, but when defining, the attacker ended up crashing the ball into one of the posts.

In the end, both Boyacenses and Dorados ended up drawing at zero goals and the result is more useful for the visit, as it adds seven points, while the locals reached their first unit since their return to the League.

In the second match of the day on Tuesday, Deportivo Cali achieved a great victory against Fortaleza, 2-0, with goals from Juan José Córdoba and Chino Sandoval.

For its part, Santa Fe fell on its visit to La Equidad, 1-0, with a goal from Léiner Escalante in the first part.

Results

Patriots 0-0 Eagles

Cali 2-0 Fortaleza

La Equidad 1-0 Santa Fe

Wednesday

Pereira vs. Grass

Millionaires vs. alliance

Tolima vs. America

Thursday

Envigado vs. Boy

National vs. Once Caldas

Junior vs. Medellin

Friday

Jaguars vs. Bucaramanga

Positions

PJ Points Team

1 Golden Eagles 7 3

2 Independent Santa Fe 6 3

3 CEIF Strength 6 3

4 Deportivo Cali 5 3

5 Equity 5 3

6 Millionaires 4 2

7 Junior 4 2

8 Jaguars of Córdoba 4 2

9 Sports Tolima 3 2

10 America of Cali 3 2

11 Once Caldas 3 2

12 Atlético Nacional 3 2

13 Independent Medellin 3 2

14 Boyacá Chicó 1 2

15 Deportivo Pereira 1 2

16 Alliance 1 2

17 Beam 1 2

18 Atlético Bucaramanga 1 2

19 Boyacá Patriots 1 3

20 Deportivo Pasto 0 2

