The regular season of the Apertura 2023 tournament ends, and as is customary in a league as volatile as the Mexican one, there were all kinds of surprises. Teams that did not start the tournament very well, such as Puebla, finished sixth overall, so they entered the league directly, while others that started wonderfully, such as Atlético San Luis, fell at the end and they will play play-in.
The teams that have already secured their ticket to the quarterfinals are: America, Monterey, Tigers, Cougars, Chivas and Puebla. Those who will have to compete for one more key to find out whether or not they enter the big party are: Atlético San Luis, Lion, Saints and Mazatlan.
Tigres (third) vs Puebla (sixth)
Pumas (fourth) vs Chivas (fifth)
América and Monterrey will know their rivals (seventh and eighth place), until after the play-in duels, which will take place between November 22 and 23 (first instance), and November 25 and 26 ( final round).
Let us remember that, under this new competition format, the seventh and eighth places face a match. The winner qualifies directly to the league, while the loser would have one last chance to qualify, as they would be facing the winner of the match between ninth and tenth place in the general table.
Atlético San Luis (seventh) vs León (eighth)
Santos (ninth) vs Mazatlán (tenth)
