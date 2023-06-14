This is how the last date of the Colombian soccer home runs will be played: time and TV

The Major Division of Colombian Soccer (Dimayor) announced this Monday the programming of the matches of the last date of the home runs of the BetPlay League.

Group B, in which Millionaires and Boyacá Chicó have options, will play the day this Saturday, June 17, at 5:15 pm

Group A, with Atlético Nacional and Alianza Petrolera looking to reach the final, he will have his matches on the same Saturday, but at 8 pm

This is how the last date of the home runs will be played

Petroleum Alliance and National Athletic. Photo: Photos by Jaime Moreno / Courtesy of the Atlético Nacional Press Office

In favor of betting on fair play, the Dimayor decided that the two games of each group go at the same time.



Thus, in Group B, Millonarios will host Independiente Medellín on Saturday, at El Campín, at 5:15 p.m.

For its part, América de Cali will be local against Boyacá Chicó, at the same time.

In Group A, Atlético Nacional will receive Deportivo Pasto, at 8 p.m., at the Atanasio Girardot.

At the same time, Alianza Petrolera will visit Águilas Doradas.

