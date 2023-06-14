This is how the last date of the Colombian soccer home runs will be played: time and TV

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Boyacá Chicó vs. millionaires. Goal by Alex Moreno Paz
Boyaca Chico vs. millionaires. Goal by Alex Moreno Paz
Millionaires and Nacional know the date to avoid surprises. Chicó and Petrolera want the feat.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Major Division of Colombian Soccer (Dimayor) announced this Monday the programming of the matches of the last date of the home runs of the BetPlay League.
Group B, in which Millionaires and Boyacá Chicó have options, will play the day this Saturday, June 17, at 5:15 pm
Group A, with Atlético Nacional and Alianza Petrolera looking to reach the final, he will have his matches on the same Saturday, but at 8 pm
This is how the last date of the home runs will be played
In favor of betting on fair play, the Dimayor decided that the two games of each group go at the same time.
Thus, in Group B, Millonarios will host Independiente Medellín on Saturday, at El Campín, at 5:15 p.m.
For its part, América de Cali will be local against Boyacá Chicó, at the same time.
(You can read: James Rodríguez and the unexpected team he will play for, according to ‘Kun’ Agüero).
In Group A, Atlético Nacional will receive Deportivo Pasto, at 8 p.m., at the Atanasio Girardot.
At the same time, Alianza Petrolera will visit Águilas Doradas.
More news
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#date #Colombian #soccer #home #runs #played #time
Leave a Reply