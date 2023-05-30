Monday, May 29, 2023



| Updated 05/30/2023 2:11 p.m.

The first day of the new stage in the Murcia City Council began this Monday with the arrival of the mobility works on three streets, one of them, Primo de Rivera avenue, in which the works will focus on the construction of the new landscaped median. This avenue, which starts at Plaza Circular and ends at Plaza Díez de Revenga, will have two bus lanes, a bidirectional bike lane, and four lanes for private traffic (two in each direction). In addition, the sidewalks will be expanded by 500 square meters, representing a 47% increase in the pedestrian area on this avenue, municipal sources recall.

Both on the avenue and in Plaza Díez de Revenga, a total of 114 trees will be planted, in addition to shrub species. The median tree species is Grevillea Robusta Flechada, reports from the Town Hall. In this way, Primo de Rivera avenue will go from having six traffic lanes (two for each direction and two service roads) to having a two-way bike lane on the right side in the direction of the highway exit tunnel, two bus lanes -one in each direction- and two traffic lanes in each direction for private vehicles and in the central zone a new median made up of a line of trees.

The works also reach Mozart Street (in the Carmen neighborhood) and the Santa Catalina highway. On Carmelitana street, the works will consist of signposting, demolition of sidewalks, ditches/pipes, paving and adaptation of the bus stop.

The new configuration contemplates one road per direction of movement for private vehicles and a bidirectional segregated bike lane. The existing bus stop, located at the intersection with Santa Joaquina de Vedruna street, will be adapted to the new accessibility standards, with different types of pavement.

As for the Santa Catalina highway, work signaling, demolitions, ditches and pipelines and paving for the execution of bus stops will begin. This road will have a lane for private vehicles in each direction and a two-way bike lane, maintaining the hard shoulder that this Murcian road in the south of the municipality already has.