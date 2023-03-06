We have lived through an intense day of the league that will close tomorrow with a nice duel between Celta de Vigo and Osasuna at Sadar.
The big game of the weekend was Atlético de Madrid vs. Sevilla at the Civitas Metropolitano, a match in which the colchoneros ended up thrashing the Seville team: 6-1.
The match between Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay was spectacular. Both scored an authentic goal and led their team in the best victory of the season. Álvaro Morata joined the party scoring a brace in just 20 minutes.
Barcelona achieved an important victory against Valencia this afternoon. A victory that almost escaped them after Araujo was sent off in the 60th minute. The Catalans played practically the entire second half with one less player, and even so Valencia did not have many opportunities to get ahead on the scoreboard.
In the lower part this day only Getafe, Valladolid and Elche have completed. Espanyol lost on their visit to Pucela, Cádiz scratched a good draw at the Reale Arena, and Sevilla, Almería and Valencia have not scored any points.
In the fight for the European places, we must continue talking about the bad run of Real Sociedad, which is increasingly receding from the dream of securing a place in the next Champions League. If they continue on this streak of play and results, they will end up losing their position.
Real Madrid and Real Betis closed the day on Sunday with a hectic match in which neither team was able to score a single goal.
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1- FC Barcelona
|
62
|
2- Real Madrid
|
53
|
3- Atletico Madrid
|
Four. Five
|
4- Royal Society
|
44
|
5- Real Betis
|
41
|
6- Villarreal
|
37
|
7- Vallecano Lightning
|
35
|
8- Athletic Club
|
33
|
9- Osasuna
|
33
|
10- Majorca
|
31
|
11- Girona
|
30
|
12- Spanish
|
27
|
13- Celtic of Vigo
|
27
|
14- Valladolid
|
27
|
15- Cadiz
|
26
|
16- Getafe
|
25
|
17- Seville
|
25
|
18- Almeria
|
25
|
19- Valencia
|
23
|
20- Elche
|
12
