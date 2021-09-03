Today two new results corresponding to this South American world ranking day 9 have already been known: Bolivia 1-1 Colombia (Saucedo 83 ‘; Martínez 69’). Ecuador 2-0 Paraguay (Torres Caicedo 88 ‘and Estrada 90 + 5’). While Venezuela – Argentina ended with an albiceleste victory.

The classification is led by Brazil with 21 points, while Argentina follows with 15.

The first four qualify for the World Cup and the fifth will play the playoff. To date, 7 games have been played. Peru is being one of the great disappointments, while Brazil and Argentina do not disappoint.

This is the classification:

1-Brazil. 21 points

2-Argentina. 15 points

3-Ecuador 12 points

4-Colombia. 9 points

5-Uruguay. 9 points.

6-Paraguay. 7 points.

7-Chile. 6 points.

8-Bolivia. 6 points

9-Peru. 5 points

10-Venezuela. 4 points.