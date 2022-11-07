This midday the draw for the 2022/23 Champions League round of 16 took place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The 16 best teams of the season in Europe already know what their fate will be in the next round of the most important European club tournament.
Pot 1 (Seeds)
Naples
porto
Bayern Munich
Tottenham
Chelsea
real Madrid
Manchester City
benfica
Pot 2
Liverpool
witches
Inter de Milan
Eintracht Frankfurt
Milan
Leipzig
Borussia Dortmund
PSG
The round of 16 draw is conditional. Two teams that have previously met in the group stage or two teams from the same country cannot play each other.
The group winners, being seeded, will play the second leg at home, while the first leg will be played in the second-placed stadium. Let us remember that, as in the previous season, the rule of the double value of the goals scored in the opposite field in the event of a tie is no longer in force.
Leipzig – Manchester City
Club Brugge – Benfica
Liverpool-Real Madrid
Milan – Tottenham
Eintracht Frankfurt – Napoli
Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea
Inter Milan – Porto
PSG-Bayern Munich
The first legs will be played between February 14-15 and 21-22, 2023, while the return matches will be played on March 7-8 and 14-15, 2023.
