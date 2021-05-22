The movie of Kimetsu no yaiba It is a resounding success in Japan, and is currently the most successful Japanese film of all time.

After succeeding in its own land, this animated film has reached various territories and nations. Among the latter are those from Latin America, such as Mexico, entertaining thousands of fans. It has been in theaters for a few weeks now, and it was released for the first time on April 22.

Kimetsu no Yaiba’s film has been a huge success

Despite the above, it is nearing the time when it will cease to be on display. It’s because of what a few days ago Konnichiwa! announced that the latest functions will be able to be enjoyed with dubbing in Latin Spanish.

So since last May 20 it is possible to see it in this way, as well as on screens 4DX and IMAX. Although in the case of IMAX can only be viewed in Japanese with subtitles. Now, how does it sound in our language?

This week, Konnichiwa! He shared the official advance through his social networks. Some fans pointed out that at least when it comes to this preview, it seems that the voices are only ‘over it’ on this one.

But when they saw the movie of Kimetsu no yaiba at the cinema it was already arranged. The organizers replied that this was already reported, and it is not a problem that extends to the general version that is now on display.

Spanish dubbing seems to appeal to many fans

There were others who commented that the voice of Zenitsu Agatsuma it is stronger and stronger than the original Japanese work. The contrast with the performance in Spanish is very evident. In charge of Zenitsu this Jose Luis Piedra.

What concerns to Tanjiro kamado, it is the responsibility of Ivan Bastidas, Y Nezuko, from Annie Rojas. The voice of Inosuke Hashibira comes from Uraz Huerta, while that of Kyojuro rengoku corresponds to Irwin Daayán.

What concerns to Enmu, It is Arturo Castañeda. At least as far as Latin America is concerned, this film of Kimetsu no yaiba has the name of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

It has raised more than $ 474 million dollars around the world, an undoubtedly impressive figure. Not even the committee behind the anime imagined that one day it would reach such a collection. It is unlikely that it will soon be overtaken by another Japanese film.

