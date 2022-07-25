According to our decisions, we can recruit new Digimon and alter the evolution of our partner.

Digimon fans have marked the July 29 on the calendar, as it is the release date of Digimon Survive. Until now, the developers have excited fans of the franchise with details of the experience and new trailers, but they also want to emphasize the consequences of our decisions in the adventure. Something to be rendered through a karma system.

Karma is divided into three categories: Moral, Harmony and CholericAs we read in the playstation blogthe game will force us to make decisions that, depending on how we approach situations, will divide Karma into three categories: Morale, Harmony and Choleric. This will also affect the evolution of our colleague Agumon, who will present different designs depending on the chosen branch, and will allow us to increase or decrease the chances of recruit a new Digimon for our group.

Regarding this last point, those responsible for Digimon Survive highlight the attributes of each Digimon, which will respond more positively or negatively to the personality that we build with our decisions. Needless to say, apart from all this, the different choices in the game will also lead to various situations and alternate endings.

Of course, this adventure that combines elements of point & click with tactical battles has caught the attention of quite a few Digimon fans. However, it is also important to note that the Digimon Survive DLC will not be included with the physical edition, so users will only be able to access this additional content if they choose to purchase it. Digital version.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Digimon Survive, Digimon and Bandai Namco.