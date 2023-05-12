This Thursday at the Corea field of the Los Lagartos club, in Bogotá, the thirteenth edition of the Juan Pablo Gutiérrez Cáceres Foundation golf tournament.

The participants had a day of pure sport, in which they played in teams, in the scramble modality, in which each member made their tee shot and then chose the best ball to make the next shot.

The tournament is part of a series of competitions carried out by the foundation, which since 2007 offers scholarships to young people with limited resources, in order to carry out their postgraduate studies at universities of academic excellence in the country.

Juan Pablo Gutiérrez Cáceres Foundation Golf Tournament Photo: Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

This tournament was sponsored by companies such as Distribuidora Los Coches, Alkosto, Postobón, Central Cervecera de Colombia, RCN Radio, RCN TV, Spring, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, Nutrimenti, Global Education, Amor Perfecto, Trafalgar Tours, Aviatur and various hotels and restaurants. .

This is the work of the Juan Pablo Gutiérrez Cáceres Foundation

So far, the Foundation has awarded 552 scholarships to young people from different cities in the country who have had the opportunity to advance in their academic training process thanks to the support of the Foundation and partner universities. among which are Javeriana, Los Andes, CESA, Rosario and Uniminuto, in Bogotá; the Eafit, Eastern Catholic, Pontifical Bolivarian, Metropolitan Technological, School of Engineering of Antioquia and CES, in Medellín; the University of the North, in Barranquilla; the University of Caldas, in Manizales, and throughout the country, the National University and the Uniclaretian University. At this moment there are 64 scholarship students.

This financing comes through resources obtained from donations from companies aware of the importance of education as the driving force behind the development of the country, from different activities that are carried out throughout the year to manage resources and from contributions from people committed to the cause.

The vision of the Foundation is “to be recognized as a non-profit entity that makes significant contributions to the economic, social and cultural progress of society, through the comprehensive educational development of Colombian professionals and their subsequent incorporation into public and private sectors that govern the destinies of the nation.

SPORTS

