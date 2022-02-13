Cooking & EatingThe American Tim Anderson amazed, surprised and overwhelmed the jury of the British cooking show master chef in 2011 with its original recipes. His love for Japanese food – he met his wife in Japan – can be found in his new book Izakaya.











If there’s a heaven, it’s filled with hot cheese and cold sake, writes Tim Anderson in his new cookbook. It signs the winner of master chef who devotes his life to cooking and writing. Since corona he has no more restaurants and so he had time to read the book Izakaya to write. ‘A izakaya is sometimes described as a Japanese tapas bar,” he explains in his book. ‘This is a bit misleading, as it suggests that a izakaya is a Japanese interpretation of Spanish-style dining, and it also implies that izakayadishes are quite small, which is not always the case. That said, I find the translation quite apt, especially since both izakayas when tapas bars revolve around drinking.’

His book contains dishes that go well with a drink. He loves food like this. "I'm a big, dumb American with an American palate, which is probably why this is my favorite Japanese food: it appeals to my natural tendency to cover everything with melted cheese and hot sauce." 'I often tell people about one of my favorite izakayas in Kitakyushu, the Japanese city where I lived. They almost exclusively served traditional Japanese dishes, including the usual sashimi and tempura, but they also had cheese fondue on the menu. They didn't even give it a Japanese twist, it was a genuine Swiss cheese fondue.'

Text continues below photo.

Tim Anderson. © Good Cook



That is why his book contains a recipe for delicious cheese fondue. Cheese fondue isn’t Japanese, it’s Swiss. Let’s make that clear, because I don’t want to chastise both Japanese and Swiss. And yet there may not be a dish more suitable for a izakaya then fondue. It is essentially a nabemono (a fondue dish), but instead of dashi or broth in which the food is cooked and seasoned, it is melted Gruyere.’

The flavors of Japan and Switzerland seem to go well together. 'I believe that cheese is an excellent partner for sake and miso, so these seasonings are in this version. It may seem silly to serve cheese fondue as part of a larger Japanese meal, but trust me, it doesn't: it pairs really well with other Japanese dishes and drinks, especially pickled vegetables and sake."

Japanese cheese fondue for four people



Ingredients

100 g Gruyere, Comté or other comparable Swiss cheese, grated

50 g edam, Gouda cheese, mild cheddar or a comparable cheese, grated

50 g mozzarella, grated

5 slices of processed cheese (preferably no cheddar, otherwise the fondue will turn orange)

1 tbsp cornstarch

15 g butter

4 cloves garlic, finely grated

1 tbsp white miso

4 tbsp sake

250 ml coffee milk

Book by Tim Anderson: Izakaya © Good Book

For the dippers

approx. 400 g waxy potatoes, precooked

200 g broccoli florets, precooked

2 apples, cored, cut into small pieces and drizzled with lemon juice or Japanese rice vinegar

2 frankfurters or kabanos (Polish sausage), cooked and cut into pieces

a handful of cherry tomatoes,

celery, radicchio; whatever you want

2 handfuls of good bread, cut into 2.5 cm cubes

Preparation

– Mix the Gruyere with the Edam cheese, mozzarella, processed cheese and cornstarch until the cheese is well coated with the cornmeal.

– Melt the butter in a pan over medium heat, add the garlic and cook for 5 minutes, until the garlic is soft. Stir in the miso and knock out the lumps. Add the sake and cook for a few minutes to allow the alcohol to evaporate. Add the evaporated milk and the cheese mixture and heat, stirring, until the cheese has melted and the cheese mixture is bubbling very gently.

– You can serve this in a traditional fondue pot if you have one, but you don't have to buy it special. You can also serve it in a regular pan on a portable gas stove over very low heat. Stir regularly so that the cheese does not burn on the bottom or solidify on the top. Serve with all the dippers on the side and use forks, chopsticks or skewers to eat. Don't dip twice!

Pair with: Sake, slightly dry white wine, robust unfiltered pilsner or fruit syrup.

