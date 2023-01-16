After years of waiting, yesterday, January 15, the series of The Last of Us from HBO. Not only was it promised to adapt the story of Naughty Dog’s acclaimed game, but some elements of this world will also be expanded, something we clearly saw with the opening sequence. Now, With the first chapter already available, the initial reactions from the internet are already here.

Although there is only one episode available at the moment, fans are more than happy with this adaptation. In this way, social networks have been filled with memes and reactions that paint a positive outlook for the future of this series.

Just finished watching The Last of Us. What the fuck did I just see? Give him the Emmy, the Oscar, the GOTY again and even the Nobel alv. The best adaptation of a video game ever. pic.twitter.com/b4W6U3ZbI2 —AJ (@SetoJaiba) January 16, 2023

At my wedding / Today at the premiere of The Last of Us pic.twitter.com/HaKKflFybK – MadMatt (@mateocortes_99) January 15, 2023

those who watch the last of us without knowing anything about the game / those who watch the last of us knowing what happens in the game pic.twitter.com/NxTgAYZVHZ — Diego (@redheadhungry) January 14, 2023

I have never played The Last of Us, I have only seen one or another gameplay, and to see the premiere of the first episode is really good and interesting pic.twitter.com/fY77WUFAcX — I’mJorge47 (@I’mJorge47) January 16, 2023

Me with Depeche Mode at the end of the chapter of The Last Of Us pic.twitter.com/81st2j4gne — Gery (@cilliantromrphy) January 16, 2023

The first chapter of The Last Of Us is incredible. When Gustavo Santaolalla’s song sounded in the intro sisters… pic.twitter.com/dyQfWs7TgL — agus (@delightobio) January 16, 2023

first chapter of the last of us pic.twitter.com/Br8H7hMGop — nessa (@lvslilo) January 16, 2023

series of The Last of Us will premiere a new episode every Sunday, and all those with a subscription to HBO Max will be able to enjoy each chapter starting at 8:00 PM (Mexico City time). On related issues, the dubbing of the series is the same as the game. In the same way, Bella Ramsey responds to the criticism that she received from her for her participation in this production.

Editor’s Note:

That was a great first episode. Although it lasted quite a long time, all the events we saw were extraordinary, and clearly we are looking at some of the best adaptations of a video game. I can’t wait to see the rest of the series, and all the changes and similarities it will have with the source material.

Via: Twitter