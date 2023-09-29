A couple of days ago there was news that was a bit surprising for the video game industry, given that there was talk of the departure of the CEO of PlayStation, Jim Ryan, something that was confirmed by the company itself shortly after being released. This after the executive decided on his behalf to want to balance his life, since he was divided between going back to United States and United Kingdom constantly.

The community has been mentioned through the networks, mentioning that it is a decision that may have been made for the better, especially because the leadership of Ryan It has not been noted for great events in the history of games. To this they add that for this moment working in sony For many years it can be very tiring, since there are people who do not know that they have spent decades in the company.

There have also been positive comments, such as that of the CEO of Xbox, Phil Spencerwho cordially thanks Ryan and wishes him luck in what follows for his career, words that he has made generally known on the Twitter platform. Given this, fans recognize the cordiality that exists between companies at the moment, and that at least everything is at peace with the console war.

Obviously, something that has not been so pleasing is the revelation of the next president of this video game division, although it has already been mentioned that Hiroki Totoki He will assume the position only on a provisional basis. Well, this person has a much more important position in sony at a general level, so a few months after April 1 it will be known who will be the permanent successor.

Via: Siliconera

Editor’s note: Maybe this is part of something much more interesting for the company, but that step will take time, given that we will have to spend months with the interim CEO and then see the real change with the new prospect.