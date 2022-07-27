The Apertura 2022 tournament of the Liga BBVA MX Femenil began and after three days, the individual scoring table begins to take shape. Here’s how the list is going at the moment.
Leading the scoring table is the azulcrema soccer player Kiana Palacios who, after the absence of Katty Martínez, Alison González and Scarlett Camberos, took the offensive responsibility of the team and so far, has scored in the three games she has played, scoring two doubles against Atlas and Toluca and one more against Santos Laguna.
Christina Burkenroad has also done the same with the Rayadas who no longer have Desirée Monsiváis, for which the responsibility of scoring the goals falls on her and thus she has scored in the three consecutive games. She scoring a double against San Luis, one against Gallos and one more in the scratched victory against Puebla.
Mariel has 3 very good goals that have also been crucial for Toluca in their respective matches, as they converted America, Pachuca and Pumas, the latter two being teams that Toluca ended up defeating thanks to one of their goals. Román has scored in all three days and is shaping up to be the Diablas’ offensive reference this tournament.
After having scored on the first day against Tijuana and later on the following against Necaxa, Gabriela Valenzuela appears among the best scorers with two goals in three games and will undoubtedly be an interesting bet for Alfaro given the options that Chivas are considering today in the offensive zone of the field.
La Joyita Aylin Aviléz is the second Rayadas player in the top 5 best scorers and her goals against San Luis and recently against Puebla leave her with two goals in three games that will undoubtedly increase as the dates go by, as Aviléz is known for posting good scoring numbers every tournament.
