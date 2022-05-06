The producers of Michoacán have come from all corners, they have faith that they will sell all their products, they hope that the weekends will be the best days, Celerina Vargas Arreola, has been selling at fairs for years, she knows well that her products brought from Huetamo they are sought after by the people of Michoacán, with it they can buy various types of cheese that they make with their own hands. Eliza Flores / DEBATE.