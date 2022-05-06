<br><div id="">\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t<article class="newsfull newsfull--gallery">\n\t\t\n\t\t<div class="newsfull__gallerylist">\n\t\t\t\t<div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Without games there is no fair, so despite the fact that the authorities did not call this festivity ExpoFeria, there is no shortage of mechanical fun for all the children and adults who come to enjoy the festival.<span> Eliza Flores \/ DEBATE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1651800723164\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/05\/05\/dsc_4885-01_crop1651800577770.jpeg_2117925592.jpeg" alt="In the gastronomic area you can enjoy the typical dishes of Michoac\u00e1n, and discover dishes such as " torta="" de="" gelatina="" la="" cual="" se="" hizo="" famosa="" en="" una="" serie="" netflix="" que="" participa="" israel="" fuentes="" el="" famoso="" corundero="" michoac=""\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>In the gastronomic area you can enjoy the typical dishes of Michoac\u00e1n, and discover dishes such as the "jelly cake" which became famous in a Netflix series, in which Israel Fuentes, the famous corundero of Michoac\u00e1n, participates.<span> Eliza Flores \/ DEBATE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1651801026721\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/05\/05\/dsc_4825-01_crop1651800765660.jpeg_2117925592.jpeg" alt="For the little ones in the house, a whole pavilion was activated with recreational activities, where children can carry out various activities, from children's libraries, a show center, bounce houses, a small cinema and even get to know the facilities of the Michoacan Radio System and Television."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>For the little ones in the house, a whole pavilion was activated with recreational activities, where children can carry out various activities, from children's libraries, a show center, bounce houses, a small cinema and even get to know the facilities of the Michoacan Radio System and Television.<span> Eliza Flores \/ DEBATE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1651801026869\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/05\/05\/dsc_4828-01_crop1651800897296.jpeg_2117925592.jpeg" alt="State authorities deployed a special command of the Michoac\u00e1n Police to be permanently at the festival, with the aim of providing security to all attendees. A closed-circuit camera system was presumed to monitor all the spaces of the Festival of Origin."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>State authorities deployed a special command of the Michoac\u00e1n Police to be permanently at the festival, with the aim of providing security to all attendees. A closed-circuit camera system was presumed to monitor all the spaces of the Festival of Origin.<span> Eliza Flores \/ DEBATE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1651803087656\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/05\/05\/dsc_4844-01_crop1651801529155.jpeg_2117925592.jpeg" alt="The atmosphere at this fair is 100 percent family-oriented, so the sale of alcohol is only per bottle and cannot be opened in any of the festival spaces. With prices accessible to the public, the money collected is given to the family of the person in prison."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>As support for the families of people who are incarcerated, a stand was opened where you can buy products made by people deprived of their liberty, everyday items such as bags, belts, wallets and shoes. With prices accessible to the public, the money collected is given to the family of the person in prison.<span> Eliza Flores \/ DEBATE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1651803089465\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/05\/05\/dsc_4801-01_crop1651802880828.jpeg_2117925592.jpeg" alt="The governor of Michoac\u00e1n and the mayor of Morelia, together with their cabinets, appeared to make the opening cut of the Festival Michoac\u00e1n de Origen. The governor of Michoacán and the mayor of Morelia, together with their cabinets, appeared to make the opening cut of the Festival Michoacán de Origen. But the ceremony was overshadowed by a demonstration by ICATMI workers who say they are owed benefits from last year. Eliza Flores / DEBATE.
