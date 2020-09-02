Radar Covid, the tracking application developed by the Government, is already operational to a greater or lesser extent in five regions: Andalusia, the Balearic Islands, Murcia, Castilla y León and the Canary Islands. The launch was scheduled for mid-September. The reappearance of cases experienced in recent weeks forced the Government, however, to accelerate its launch and ask the autonomous communities for its rapid implementation, as announced by the Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence, Carme Artigas. Thus, it will not be on September 15 when the application is implemented in the vast majority of autonomies.

Radar Covid consists of two phases. The first, already available throughout Spain, is the application itself that each citizen downloads and that, once installed, proceeds to collect identifiers (if the bluetooth It is activated). This stage is crucial: “If we do not reach eight or ten million downloads, the utility will be scarce”, predicts Santiago García, general director of Digital Transformation and Relations with users of the Cantabrian Government.

The second phase consists of each community integrating it into its health system and training its staff and trackers. Because they will be the ones who will assign the codes generated by the Ministry of Health, Consumption and Social Welfare. The announcement last Tuesday about how the technical implementation process had been “completed” caught communities off the hook and sparked some complaints. “They gave us the green light but the government made the announcement without waiting for us to be active,” claims García, from the Cantabrian government, which has been delayed two weeks since it received all the necessary information from Madrid and plans to start in the next few days.

Andalusia began its implementation six days ago and Francisco Sánchez, head of the information systems of the Andalusian Health System, lowers the tone: “There have been varied delays, without a defined culprit, we had a part of important tests before starting and the time of development is misleading, but we had been ready for two weeks, we were waiting for the ministry ”.

Where to download the app Mobile phones with operating system Android . The application is available at this link to the Google Play Store.

. The application is available at this link to the Google Play Store. Mobile phones with operating system ios. The application is available at this link to the Apple App Store.

Incorporations

The last community to integrate the application completely and throughout its territory was the Canary Islands this Monday, as confirmed by sources from the Ministry of Health. Its implementation in the islands also suffered a delay, despite being the region that collaborated with the development of the app and hosted the pilot test. The systems were ready, including the gateway that connects the ministry’s servers with its Epidemiological Surveillance Network (Reveca) for the creation of codes. But in his case, the delay was due to the sudden outbreak suffered on the islands. “Last week everything was ready to go into production, but we had to stop due to the increase in incidents, which forced us to hire dozens of new trackers and we saw fit to wait for the equipment to be greased before introducing a new element in their daily work ”, says Pablo Hernández, general director of Modernization and Quality of Services of the Canary Islands Government.

In Andalusia, some 50,000 doctors and nurses can already provide their infected citizens with the codes -by SMS or email- to install them on their mobile. The toilets have it on their menu when they access the Diraya computer system, which includes the Radar Covid option. In it they locate the citizen and assign him a specific code that they have received from the central government. “We have sought agility and eliminate the number of clicks,” explains Sánchez. The 8,000 tracker nurses give the codes over the phone and the health workers in primary care or hospitals sometimes out loud. Andalusia has reported to the ministry since Wednesday a hundred long codes for positives, but it does not know how many people have notified its Health Service Responde that the application has alerted them that their risk of exposure has increased by being close to a positive, according to sources from the Ministry of Health and Families.

Last Friday it was the Balearic Islands’ turn. “If today there were a positive and the patient had downloaded the application, our 190 trackers could already use all their resources,” said the general director of Modernization and Digital Administration, Ramón Roca.

In general, regions try to red carpet their citizens to promote downloads. In Murcia Radar Covid began to work on Wednesday and to promote its use the Ministry of Education will allow students to access classrooms with their mobiles, in silence, but operational, to be able to spread its usefulness among the younger population.

In Aragon, the application began testing last week in the Calamocha region (Teruel, 7,000 inhabitants) and, at the moment, there is no data on its development, according to a spokeswoman for the Department of Health. The first day, yes, 1,000 neighbors downloaded it. The choice of Calamocha as proof of Aragon is due to its small population and varied age range. In addition, it was also chosen for its low incidence of the virus during the pandemic.

The Basque Country already has its own application to prevent covid: Covid-19.eus. “Both applications will be complementary to try to stop the spread of the epidemic, and it is now possible to download the new app also in Euskadi”, assess sources from the Government. The Junta de Castilla y León, where it began testing last Tuesday, has criticized “the delay” with which the Government has worked to implement the system.

The Valencian Community plans to join Radar Covid next week, waiting to study its effectiveness and impact on its 1,000 trackers. “The Generalitat will decide when and how it is implemented”, has alleged the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló. Something similar happens with the Community of Madrid, which is limited to announcing that it will implement “soon” and “progressively” Radar Covid, and that it will first develop “a pilot project”.

Catalonia hopes to join in about 15 days, coinciding with the return to the school year. The Government works so that the application directly generates an appointment when it alarms for possible contagion and expedites the procedures to carry out the PCR. And Extremadura will begin to implement the application in the middle of this week, according to sources from its Ministry of Health and Social Services.

With information from Lucia Bohórquez, Josep Catá, Juan Navarro, Virginia Vadillo and Cristina Vázquez.

Looking for privacy Since the effectiveness depends on its widespread use among the population, the necessary massive download raises doubts. “Betting on a decentralized system has dispelled the doubts of users who are suspicious of their privacy, but even so it is difficult for people to believe it. If we do not reach 8 or 10 million downloads, the utility will be low ”, predicts Santiago García, general director of Digital Transformation and Relations with users of the Cantabrian Government. From Andalusia Ignacio Lage, responsible for software development and projects at SAS, praises: “The protection of anonymity is well thought out. There is no traceability for many people to download it, it is essential that it does not ask for data (…) Furthermore, it is not very intrusive, takes up little space, does not have many screens and eats up little battery ”.

You can follow EL PAÍS TECNOLOGÍA RETINA at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our Newsletter.