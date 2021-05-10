An asphyxiating tense calm has settled in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona. The bustle of those first days of the pandemic, removing beds and respirators from under the stones, has subsided and, like an accordion, what was the largest ICU in Spain, with 200 enabled beds, has dwindled to about 66 places. EL PAÍS returns to the same critics unit that it visited a year ago, in the middle of the first wave of the pandemic.