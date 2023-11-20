Deportes Tolima and Independiente Medellín close the second day of the League’s semi-final home runs as leaders, on a day in which Águilas Doradas, first in the round-robin phase, collapsed surprisingly.

Those from Rionegro lost an unbeaten streak of 22 games this Saturday, the longest in their history and also in short tournaments, when they lost by a landslide at home against Tolima, 0-4, with a hat trick from Diego Herazo and a goal from Julián Quiñones.

Those led by David González reached six points in the table and surpassed Junior by three, who also scored goals on this day: they beat Deportivo Cali 3-0 in Barranquilla.

In group B, Medellín was able to overcome Atlético Nacional, but only beat them 2-1. An own goal from Sergio Mosquera and a goal from Brayan León Muñiz gave DIM the lead before the end of the first half. Before the second goal, Edwuin Cetré missed a penalty.

Nacional scored in stoppage time, with a goal from Brazilian Jader Gentil, and was in a very bad position in the home runs, after having lost on the first date against Millonarios.

The Colombian champion beat América de Cali 2-1 and has the same points as Medellín, but is below the table due to the ‘invisible point’, the sporting advantage that the ‘Poderoso’ has for having been second in the all phase against everyone.

Home run positions



In reclassification, the Copa Colombia final this Thursday between Nacional and Millonarios will define many things regarding international quotas. If Millos wins the title, there will be two boxes for the year’s total.

The points achieved in 2023 have Águilas Doradas very close to qualifying for the Libertadores for the first time in history.

Reclassification after the second date of the home runs. The first in this table who is not a Cup or League champion will go to Libertadores (Millonarios no longer counts and if they win the Cup, there will be two squares to Libertadores). The next four will go to the Sudamericana. pic.twitter.com/999wpJyIl0 — José Orlando Ascencio (@josasc) November 20, 2023

