It is a truth that time seems to expand or contract depending on our circumstances: in a state of terror, seconds can lengthen. A day spent in solitude can become eternal. When we are meeting a deadline, the hours fly.

A new study published in the journal Psychophysiology by psychologists at Cornell University in New York State found that, when observed at the millisecond level, some distortions could be driven by heartbeats, the duration of which varies from moment to moment. to another.

The psychologists attached electrodes to students to precisely measure the duration of each heartbeat and then asked them to estimate the duration of short audio tones. After a longer heartbeat interval, the participants tended to perceive the tone as longer; shorter intervals led participants to rate the pitch as shorter. After each tone, the participants’ heartbeat intervals lengthened.

A lower heart rate seemed to help with perception, said Saeedeh Sadeghi, a doctoral candidate at Cornell and the study’s lead author.

“When we need to perceive things from the outside world, the heartbeat is noise to the cortex,” he said. “You can taste the world more—it’s easier to grasp things—when the heart is silent.”

The study provides further evidence that “there is no single part of the brain or body that keeps track of time — it’s all a network,” he said. “The brain controls the heart and the heart, in turn, impacts the brain.”

Interest in the perception of time has skyrocketed since the pandemic, when activities ground to a halt and people around the world found themselves facing undifferentiated time.

A study conducted during the first year of lockdown in Britain found that 80 percent of participants reported distortions in time, in different directions. On average, older and more socially isolated people said time slowed down, and younger and more active people reported it sped up.

“Our experience of time is affected in ways that reflect, in general, our well-being,” said Ruth S. Ogden, professor of psychology at Liverpool John Moores University and author of the lockdown study. “People with depression experience a slowdown in time, and that slowdown in time is experienced as a factor in worsening depression.”

The Cornell study addresses how we perceive the passage of milliseconds. Understanding that can help us manage trauma, in which instant experiences are remembered as prolonged, Ogden said.

Previous research has looked at how physical arousal is connected to stress processing and emotional states such as anxiety and panic, said Hugo Critchley, a professor of psychiatry at Brighton and Sussex Medical School.

One reason the body may be closely involved in the perception of time is that time is closely related to metabolic needs, said Adam K. Anderson, a professor of psychology at Cornell and co-author of the study.

“If the body were a battery or a gas tank, at the moment it is trying to say: How much energy do we have? We’re going to make things seem shorter or longer in terms of time based on how much body energy we have,” Anderson said.

