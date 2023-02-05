The winter transfer market has already ended, and many of the major league teams have managed to strengthen their squads in order to improve their performance in this second round of the championship that will come with surprises and a lot of football.
Today at 90min we have decided to analyze the “hangover” of this market closure that brought us so many twists and turns in its last days.
One of the great commotions experienced during the month of January was the situation of Hakim Ziyech. The Moroccan was eager to go to PSG, and the French team seemed determined to face the transfer, but in the end they ended up staying at Chelsea. Apparently the African is very angry with the owners of the London group, since the operation could not be carried out due to the late delivery of the documentation.
The Portuguese saw a direct red card in his first game for Chelsea. Since then, the three sanction matches established in the Premier League for direct expulsions have passed. It is possible, and likely, that the Portuguese’s redebut will take place next Saturday, February 11 at 1:30 p.m. at the London Stadium vs West Ham.
Fabrizio Romano surprised us yesterday when he posted on twitter that Joao Cancelo had been offered to Real Madrid. The leaders of the white entity dismissed the operation because they considered that his defense was sufficiently well covered.
Well not at all. The player was the one who offered Barcelona, and the culé club seemed quite interested in incorporating him, but the Italian team from the outset rejected any type of negotiation outright: “This is not done on the last day of the market”.
After being the big shaker in the last two transfer markets, Chelsea can’t say they’ve undergone a major change for the better. In their first match after the winter window closed, they failed to get past the tie at Stamford Bridge against Fulham.
The English team has carried out 30 incorporations in the last two transfer windows:
Summer: Gibbs-White (Wolves), Awoniyi (Union Berlin), Neco Williams (Liverpool), Dennis (Watford), Oriel Mangala (Stuttgart), Niakhaté (Mainz), Biancone (Troyes), O’Brien and Toffolo (Huddersfield), Freuler (Atalanta), Omar Richards (Bayern Munich), Lodi (Atlético), Ui-jo Hwang (Bordeaux), Boly (Wolves), Bowler (Blackpool), Aguilera (Alajuelense), Kouyaté (Crystal Palace), Hennessey (Burnley) , Lingard and Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Badé (Rennes, already at Sevilla), Kanuric (free) and Aurier (free).
Winter: Danilo and Scarpa (Palmeiras), Felipe Atlético), Shelvey (Newcastle), Keylor Navas (PSG), Chris Wood (Newcastle) and André Ayew (free).
