Of the June 15 to July 13 2025 The United States hosts the first edition of the new format of the Club World Cup, which aims to revolutionize this international competition by making it bigger and giving it more excitement.

A premise that has all the good intentions on the part of FIFA but that has raised all kinds of misgivings, even on the part of the participating teams, due to what it means for an already too busy calendar.

And the summer of 2025 He already showed up with a busy agenda.Not in vain, just a week before the new World Cup begins, the final four of the UEFA Nations League is held in which, for mere statistics, it is logical that there are several players who are going to compete with their teams in the new competition of clubs.

Putting the entire context on the table, the truth is that this Thursday the draw for the group stage of the 2025 Club World Cup was held in Miami with two Spanish teams in their pots: Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid.









Those of Ancelottiin the doldrums for a first stretch of the season with more lights than shadows and after the defeat in San Mamés, they start as seeded in pot 1.

Those of Cholo Simeonefor their part, started from pot 2 of the draw that has held their future for the next summer period.

Drum 1: Manchester City (ENG), Real Madrid CF (ESP), FC Bayern München (GER), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), CR Flamengo (BRA), SE Palmeiras (BRA), CA River Plate (ARG), Fluminense FC ( BRA)

Drum 2: Chelsea FC (ENG), Borussia Dortmund (GER), FC Internazionale Milano (ITA), FC Porto (POR), Atlético de Madrid (ESP), SL Benfica (POR), Juventus FC (ITA), FC Salzburg (AUT)

Drum 3: Al Hilal (KSA), Ulsan HD (KOR), Al Ahly FC (EGY), Wydad AC (MAR), CF Monterrey (MEX), Club León (MEX), CA Boca Juniors (ARG), Botafogo (BRA)

Drum 4: Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN), Al Ain FC (UAE), Espérance Sportive de Tunisie (TUN), Mamelodi Sundowns FC (RSA), CF Pachuca (MEX), Seattle Sounders FC (USA), Auckland City FC (NZL ), Inter Miami CF (USA)

This is how the Club World Cup groups remain after the draw

– SE Palmeiras (BRA)

– FC Porto (POR)

– CR Flamengo (BRA)

– Chelsea FC (ENG)

– CA River Plate (ARG)

– Fluminense FC (BRA)

– Manchester City (ENG)

– Real Madrid CF (ESP)

When are the Club World Cup matches?

A total of eleven venues spread across various parts of the United States will host the matches of this new format of the traditional competition that brings together the best in the worldwith the occasional guest of dubious merit (like Leo Messi’s Inter Miami).

The Club World Cup will start on June 15 with the group stage which will be followed, after three days, by the round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals. The grand final will be July 13 at MetLife Stadium in New York.