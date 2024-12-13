08/29/2024



Updated 12/13/2024 at 10:14 a.m.





The Champions League 2024/25 it’s already here. An example of this is that today the draw was held by UEFA, Monaco to find out the crosses of the 36 teams that will participate in this season.

There will be four Spanish teams that will compete in this tournament: Real Madrid (the current champion), Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona and Girona FC. Meanwhile, other important teams in this competition will be present such as Manchester City GuardiolaBayern Munich Vincent Kompanythe Arsenal of Mikel Arteta and Paris Saint-Germain Luis Enrique Martínez.

Spain: Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona and Girona

England: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester City

Germany: Bayern, Dortmund, Leipzig, Leverkusen and Stuttgart

Italy: Atalanta, Bologna, Inter, Juventus and Milan

France: Brest, Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain

Netherlands: Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven

Portugal: Benfica and Sporting CP

Belgium: Bruges

Scotland: Celtic

Austria: Sturm Graz

Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk

Changes in the Champions League draw

This season the Champions League will have some changes compared to previous ones since there is a new format which was released today. Therefore, the nine groups belonging to pots one, two, three and four will face the eight selected by the automated program.

The teams will be grouped according to your individual coefficient club, with the exception of the current Champions League champion (Real Madrid) who will be the head of the group in pot one.









It will begin with the first pot from which the opponents of the nine teams will be established, after this, the following pots will be done in ascending order until each one has assigned its eight opponents. In this way, it is guaranteed that it will be random, that none of the teams will compete with another from the same national federation and that they will play with a maximum of two from another country.

These are the dates of the league with general classification of the Champions League:

Day 1: September 17–19, 2024

Day 2: October 1 and 2, 2024

Day 3: October 22 and 23, 2024

Day 4: November 5 and 6, 2024

Day 5: November 26 and 27, 2024

Day 6: December 10 and 11, 2024

Day 7: January 21 and 22, 2025

Matchday 8: January 29, 2025

Champions League matches after the matchup

This draw also established the pairing for the next phase that will begin in February 2025, the play-off qualifiers.

Real Madrid: Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Milan, Atalanta, Salzburg, Lille, Stuttgart and Brest Fc

Barcelona: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta, Benfica, Young Boys, Monaco, Brest Fc and Red Star Belgrade

Girona: Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Milan, PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord, Slovan Bratislava and Sturm Graz

Atlético de Madrid: Leipzig, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, Lille, Red Bull Salzburg, Slovan Bratislava and Sparta Prague

Thus a new season of the UEFA Champions League is inaugurated.