The groups were defined for the beginning of the Gold Cup 2023 and the Mexican team will seek at all costs to play a good role to have broad aspirations to win the title, which belongs to the current champion United States.
The group phase will begin on Saturday June 24 where the first and second place will advance to the next stage of the competition,
Likewise, the invited team for this tournament is Qatarwhich once again appears to seek to be competitive and be one of the selective to win.
It should be noted that the preliminary phase has yet to be defined, where there are 12 Caribbean teams waiting for their ticket to qualify for the contest and only 3 will have their pass to the gold Cup.
