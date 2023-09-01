The curtain rises on another exciting Europa League season, and today, football fans across the continent have reason to get even more excited. The draw for this season’s Europa League matches has revealed an intriguing web of matchups that promise action, passion and drama in every corner of Europe. From established giants like Liverpool to emerging contenders, this article will break down the schedule and preview the most exciting matchups to come at the exciting European tournament.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
West Ham
|
2
|
olympiacos
|
3
|
Freiburg
|
4
|
FK TSC
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
ajax
|
2
|
O.Marseille
|
3
|
Brighton
|
4
|
AEK Athens
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
rangers
|
2
|
Betis
|
3
|
sparta prague
|
4
|
limassol
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
Atalanta
|
2
|
Sporting of Portugal
|
3
|
Sturm Garz
|
4
|
Rakow
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
Liverpool
|
2
|
LASK
|
3
|
Union SG
|
4
|
Toulouse
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
villarreal
|
2
|
Stade Rennais
|
3
|
M.Haifa
|
4
|
panatinaikos
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
Rome
|
2
|
slavia prague
|
3
|
Sheriff
|
4
|
servette
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
2
|
karabag
|
3
|
Mold
|
4
|
hacken
day 1
|
Date
|
Game
|
Cluster
|
Schedule
|
September 21st
|
TO
|
to confirm
|
September 21st
|
TO
|
to confirm
|
September 21st
|
B.
|
to confirm
|
September 21st
|
B.
|
to confirm
|
September 21st
|
C.
|
to confirm
|
September 21st
|
C.
|
to confirm
|
September 21st
|
D.
|
to confirm
|
September 21st
|
D.
|
to confirm
|
September 21st
|
AND
|
to confirm
|
September 21st
|
AND
|
to confirm
|
September 21st
|
F
|
to confirm
|
September 21st
|
F
|
to confirm
|
September 21st
|
G.
|
to confirm
|
September 21st
|
G.
|
to confirm
|
September 21st
|
h
|
to confirm
|
September 21st
|
h
|
to confirm
day 2
|
Date
|
Game
|
Cluster
|
Schedule
|
October 5th
|
TO
|
to confirm
|
October 5th
|
TO
|
to confirm
|
October 5th
|
B.
|
to confirm
|
October 5th
|
B.
|
to confirm
|
October 5th
|
C.
|
to confirm
|
October 5th
|
C.
|
to confirm
|
October 5th
|
D.
|
to confirm
|
October 5th
|
D.
|
to confirm
|
October 5th
|
AND
|
to confirm
|
October 5th
|
AND
|
to confirm
|
October 5th
|
F
|
to confirm
|
October 5th
|
F
|
to confirm
|
October 5th
|
G.
|
to confirm
|
October 5th
|
G.
|
to confirm
|
October 5th
|
h
|
to confirm
|
October 5th
|
h
|
to confirm
day 3
|
Date
|
Game
|
Cluster
|
Schedule
|
October 26th
|
TO
|
to confirm
|
October 26th
|
TO
|
to confirm
|
October 26th
|
B.
|
to confirm
|
October 26th
|
B.
|
to confirm
|
October 26th
|
C.
|
to confirm
|
October 26th
|
C.
|
to confirm
|
October 26th
|
D.
|
to confirm
|
October 26th
|
D.
|
to confirm
|
October 26th
|
AND
|
to confirm
|
October 26th
|
AND
|
to confirm
|
October 26th
|
F
|
to confirm
|
October 26th
|
F
|
to confirm
|
October 26th
|
G.
|
to confirm
|
October 26th
|
G.
|
to confirm
|
October 26th
|
h
|
to confirm
|
October 26th
|
h
|
to confirm
day 4
|
Date
|
Game
|
Cluster
|
Schedule
|
November 9
|
TO
|
to confirm
|
November 9
|
TO
|
to confirm
|
November 9
|
B.
|
to confirm
|
November 9
|
B.
|
to confirm
|
November 9
|
C.
|
to confirm
|
November 9
|
C.
|
to confirm
|
November 9
|
D.
|
to confirm
|
November 9
|
D.
|
to confirm
|
November 9
|
AND
|
to confirm
|
November 9
|
AND
|
to confirm
|
November 9
|
F
|
to confirm
|
November 9
|
F
|
to confirm
|
November 9
|
G.
|
to confirm
|
November 9
|
G.
|
to confirm
|
November 9
|
h
|
to confirm
|
November 9
|
h
|
to confirm
day 5
|
Date
|
Game
|
Cluster
|
Schedule
|
November 30
|
TO
|
to confirm
|
November 30
|
TO
|
to confirm
|
November 30
|
B.
|
to confirm
|
November 30
|
B.
|
to confirm
|
November 30
|
C.
|
to confirm
|
November 30
|
C.
|
to confirm
|
November 30
|
D.
|
to confirm
|
November 30
|
D.
|
to confirm
|
November 30
|
AND
|
to confirm
|
November 30
|
AND
|
to confirm
|
November 30
|
F
|
to confirm
|
November 30
|
F
|
to confirm
|
November 30
|
G.
|
to confirm
|
November 30
|
G.
|
to confirm
|
November 30
|
h
|
to confirm
|
November 30
|
h
|
to confirm
day 6
|
Date
|
Game
|
Cluster
|
Schedule
|
December 14th
|
TO
|
to confirm
|
December 14th
|
TO
|
to confirm
|
December 14th
|
B.
|
to confirm
|
December 14th
|
B.
|
to confirm
|
December 14th
|
C.
|
to confirm
|
December 14th
|
C.
|
to confirm
|
December 14th
|
D.
|
to confirm
|
December 14th
|
D.
|
to confirm
|
December 14th
|
AND
|
to confirm
|
December 14th
|
AND
|
to confirm
|
December 14th
|
F
|
to confirm
|
December 14th
|
F
|
to confirm
|
December 14th
|
G.
|
to confirm
|
December 14th
|
G.
|
to confirm
|
December 14th
|
h
|
to confirm
|
December 14th
|
h
|
to confirm
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#group #stage #UEFA #Europa #League #formed
Leave a Reply